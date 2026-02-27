Tyler Shough Urging the Saints to Draft His Former College Teammate

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Shough has, for now, solidified himself as the future quarterback of the New Orleans Saints.

After throwing for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine starts during his rookie year, Shough has earned the full trust and confidence of those in and around the organization. Now, it seems he's taking on a leadership role in his first offseason as an NFL starting quarterback.

Shough, according to Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell, has been urging the Saints to select Bell, his former college teammate.

The Saints may reunite Shough with his college teammate

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (0) reacts after a carry against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"I've been talking to Tyler Shough since this process started," Bell said Friday. "He said he's been telling the Saints about me."

Bell, 21, is projected as a Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was the first named honorable mention among the top-10 wide receivers in the draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper.

In 2025, Bell posted career highs in catches (72), receiving yards (917), and touchdown receptions (6) before tearing his ACL in late November. He underwent surgery to repair the injury and told the media at the Scouting Combine that doctors expect him to be back by training camp in July.

While the former Louisville wide receiver won't be running the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine on Saturday, he said he would've run a 40 time in the 4.3s.

Bell played one season with Shough at Louisville in 2024. The duo connected 43 times for 737 yards and four touchdowns that season, and both would be open to a reunion in New Orleans.

"Man, it'd be great [to reunite]," Bell said. "He [Shough] hopes he gets me. He said they (the Saints) need somebody like me."

Bell would be a logical target for New Orleans on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. The Saints currently sit with pick Nos. 42 and 72, which would be logical, timing-wise, to land Bell.

If Mickey Loomis and the Saints front office decide on selecting another position, like running back, with their No. 8 pick in the first round, selecting Bell is an option. The former Louisville Cardinal would serve as a dangerous weapon for the Saints' offense on the opposite side of Chris Olave.