NFL Mock Draft: Saints Land Freak Athlete LB in Round 1

The New Orleans Sains received a huge boost to their rebuild as rookie quarterback Tyler Shough burst on the scene and emerged a potential franchise signal caller. This shores up the most important position on the field, which allows the Saints to use their money in free agency and draft picks on other positions.

As a result, the Saints could be looking at a skill position player with their first round pick .Players like Jeremiyah Love and Carnell Tate have been closely linked to New Orleans within the top 10. But the Saints could shock the football world and reach a bit on a player who's projected to go a bit lower.

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8p pick in the first round, Edwards predicted the Saints would select Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles after an incredible season with the Buckeyes. Styles is typically mocked in the pick No. 12 to pick No. 20 range.

Sonny Styles could be the perfect pick at No. 8 for the Saints

"Some will finish this process with Sonny Styles Jr. among the top five overall prospects -- perhaps even No. 1," Edwards wrote. "His father played for the rival Falcons, and his brother, Lorenzo, is a cornerback in this draft class. Demario Davis is both 37 years old and open to departing the Saints in free agency. Styles steps in as his replacement."

Styles is a freak athlete with incredible instincts. He didn't miss a tackle for most of the season while featuring some huge hits along the way. He was the leader of the Ohio State defense which featured players like Caleb Downs and Arvell Reese.

Styles' value will likely skyrocket during the NFL Combine and Ohio State's pro day. He's likely going to crush the combine, specifically the 40 yard dash, vertical jump, broad jump, and other tests of physical strength and ability.

The Saints could build their entire defense around him. He's one of the best players in the draft class and his physical gifts make him a can't miss prospect.

