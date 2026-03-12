Alvin Kamara's future with the New Orleans Saints has been called into question several times this offseason, and it's only going to continue.

The Saints, on the first day of free agency, reportedly agreed to terms with former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. on a four-year contract worth $52 million. Immediately upon the reported agreement, there was speculation that the signing could spell the end of Kamara's illustrious career in New Orleans.

When Saints head coach Kellen Moore took the podium for his press conference Thursday, he could've shut down the noise, but he did the exact opposite — and some are wondering if it could be Kamara's career in football that is coming to an end.

What's next for Kamara and the Saints?

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

"We'd like to go through that process certainly," Moore said when asked if Kamara is expected to remain in New Orleans. "Obviously, you know, Alvin means a lot to us. Again, we're three days in this thing, we signed Travis, and we'll go through that process."

The non-committal response, when given the opportunity to debunk the offseason rumors, says a lot about where the front office is at. If Kamara was a lock to be on the roster in 2026, Moore would've said that, but he didn't — and it's evident that his future is murky.

NFL Reporter Andrew Siciliano called into question whether Kamara would even step foot on a field next season:

"Interesting question-and-answer with Kellen Moore on Alvin Kamara and Travis Etienne," Siciliano said in a post on X. "Is Kamara retiring?"

Kamara, 30, had just 471 rushing yards on 131 carries in 11 games last season. He also graded out with PFF's worst overall running back grade (51.7) out of 55 eligible players, along with the worst rushing grade (61.0). The five-time Pro Bowl running back dealt with injuries for much of the season, but looked like a player who took a step back.

When Kamara found himself in the middle of rumors before the trade deadline last season, the veteran gave his famous "pina colada" quote, inferring he wouldn't want to play elsewhere. He has since addressed those comments, but it seems increasingly likely that if Kamara wants to play football in 2026, it'll be for a different franchise than the one he's spent his entire career with.

Only time will tell, but there doesn't appear to be a spot in 2026 for the New Orleans icon in a backfield set to include Etienne, Devin Neal, and Kendre Miller.