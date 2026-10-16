NFL Trade Deadline, November 10th: Do the Saints Move on from Ruiz? Rattler? Johnson?

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The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, November 10th. Saints On SI will be keeping a steady watch on the trade tiller of the New Orleans Saints ship to see where she is being steered and what we expect.

Past Trade Deadline Maneuvers by the Saints

Last season, coach Kellen Moore and general manager Mickey Loomis decided to not make any acquisitions. The team had a 1-8 record when the target date hit, so the Saints made some minor moves by trading away those who had expiring contracts, like sending wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks and offensive lineman Trevor Penning to the Chargers, allowing the Saints to accumulate draft capital.

In 2024, New Orleans unloaded cornerback Marshon Lattimore and a 2025 5th round pick to Washington in exchange for the Commanders' 3rd, 4th, and 6th round picks in that same draft.

Though Loomis is known for his wheeling and dealing during the NFL draft, he has not been known for the same Vegas moves in November each year.

Saints On SI Trade Deadline Coverage

Our NFL trade deadline coverage is designed to set the table for what happens between now and November 10th.

Are expectations such that the Saints are looking to buy instead of sell?

What do the Saints need?

Will the management be looking at a fire sale this time around or shore things up?

Since this is a trend for Loomis, who is among those with expiring contracts that can be shipped off for other players or to shore up the Saints draft picks?

Buy or Sell?

A 1-and-4 season record is usually a sign that a sale is is more likely rather than a buying frenzy. Here are some of the names we feel the Saints could move before November 10th in order to secure trade value and clear some money off the books.

Guard Cesar Ruiz

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) blocks Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cesar Ruiz still has a year left on his 4-year contract extension. His cap hit would be almost $8-million dollars this year. The team that trades for him would be eating a large sum of money AND have to give up some draft value in year(s) to come.

There is already a replacement in place for the Saints in rookie Jeremiah Wright. Though the 4th round pick has largely served in a reserve role and as a depth piece along the interior of the offensive line playing in four games, he is considered the "next man up" in the guard slot.

Tight End Juwan Johnson

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end Juwan Johnson is in the same boat as Ruiz, a contract through 2027 after signing a 3-year extension in March of 2025. His cap hit for this season would be $7.6-million.

The team has already put in place pieces for today and the future with the signing of Noah Fant through next year and 2026 draftee Oscar Delp, who has three more years to go on his rookie contract.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former starting QB Spencer Rattler was popular trade fodder as Saints training camp was wrapping up. Moore and his coaches decided to stand pat on the former 5th round choice. Rattler has one more year on his 4-year rookie contract. A team would want the South Carolina alum to be part of a developmental program for their quarterback system. We believe he would have the lowest potential to collect draft choices.

Those Not on the Trading Block

Though there are rumors about moving on from some of the players who have made an impact in their years with the team, we do not believe these are potential trade options.

Running back Alvin Kamara - In his 10th year, the veteran took a pay cut to return to New Orleans. Though he would be a bargain for another team, the Saints are slim at running back, and truth be told the team would not get what Kamara has been worth in draft picks or salary relief. We believe he is here to stay until he retires at the end of this season.

- In his 10th year, the veteran took a pay cut to return to New Orleans. Though he would be a bargain for another team, the Saints are slim at running back, and truth be told the team would not get what Kamara has been worth in draft picks or salary relief. We believe he is here to stay until he retires at the end of this season. EDGE Cam Jordan - Though a shadow of his previous All Pro self, Jordan is another veteran here to stay. Trading him would be akin to trading Drew Brees in his final year on the team. Plus his contract is not hurting the team.

Definitions and Explanations

Unrestricted Free Agents

A UFA is a player with at least four accrued seasons whose previous player contract has expired, making them completely free to negotiate and sign with any NFL team

Restricted Free Agents

RFAs are players with an expiring contract who have completed three seasons total in the NFL. These must occur before the start of the new league year, in mid-March.

RFAs are permitted to negotiate and sign an offer sheet with any other NFL team.

The player's original team holds the right to match any offer sheet signed with a new team and keep the player.

Before free agency begins, the original team can place a one-year tender (offer) on the RFA. If the team declines to match an outside offer sheet, they may receive draft pick compensation depending on the tier of the tender applied.

If an original team chooses not to tender an RFA or decides to withdraw a tender, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Exclusive Rights Free Agent

ERFAs are players whose contracts have expired and who have fewer than three accrued seasons of service in the league and must be declared by teams by the start of the new NFL year in mid-March. An accrued season is earned by spending at least six regular-season games on a team's active, inactive, or injured reserve/PUP list (excluding non-football injury lists or practice squads).

If the player's current team extends a one-year qualifying offer (at the league-minimum salary based on their credited seasons) before the deadline, the player cannot negotiate or sign with any other NFL team.

The player has only two choices: sign the one-year tender with their original team or sit out the season. They have zero leverage in negotiations.

If the original team chooses not to issue the ERFA tender, the player is not kept under this restriction and instead becomes an unrestricted free agent



Saints Expiring Contracts

The Saints have almost half their roster whose contracts are in their finals year in 2026. Eighteen are unrestricted free agents next year. Three more are restricted free agents, and five more are exclusive rights free agents.

UFAs in 2027

Cameron Jordan (Edge Defender)

Tyree Wilson (Edge Defender)

Alvin Kamara (Running Back)

Davon Godchaux (Defensive Lineman)

Nathan Shepherd (Defensive Lineman)

Julian Blackmon (Safety)

Chris Rumph II (Edge Defender)

Martin Emerson (Cornerback)

Daniel Carlson (Kicker)

Kendre Miller (Running Back)

Anfernee Jennings (Edge Defender)

Zach Wilson (Quarterback)

David Long (Cornerback)

Ty Chandler (Running Back)

Nick Saldiveri (Guard)

Colby Wooden (Defensive Lineman)

Jordan Howden (Safety)

RFAs in 2027

Isaiah Stalbird (Linebacker)

Kevin Austin Jr. (Wide Receiver)

Mason Tipton (Wide Receiver)

ERFAs in 2027

Rejzohn Wright (Cornerback)

Treyton Welch (Tight End)

Moliki Matavao (Tight End)

William Sherman (Guard)

C.J. Donaldson (Running Back)

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