We get all sorts of questions and comments from you. Each Wednesday, we will answer your most pressing and interesting questions (or comment on your comments) about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.

From Saints On SI Mailbag a two-parter from Nervous: (1) Problem now rests with quarterback (Tyler) Shough failing to throw down field and too many short passes in key moments. Need change here. (2) Also secondary plays too far off the ball and is pretty terrible with no real standouts. Fire Loomis!

Number 1, this is something our Grant Chachere covered and agrees with you on. His story detailing Hall of Famer Tom Brady's comments created a buzz. There is no doubt Shough feels pressure from his piecemeal offensive front, which leads to throws way too soon and check downs before his receivers can complete their routes. His "happy feet" are all too common. After being sacked for the umpteenth time and having even more hurries, we sort of feel for the guy.

Number 2, part of that is not playing Brandon Staley's zone correctly. You are correct in that the secondary gives cushion often, in fact way too often for us, but there has to be a happy medium between playing the zone correctly and giving up the big plays. Though this defense has given up those big plays on occasion, more often than not, it hasn't, especially as of late.

The main reason for playing zone is to allow those pass rushers time to get to the quarterback. That's what has led to so many sacks by Chase Young and Carl Granderson.

From Saints On SI Mailbag, from Spezio: If current coach is fired, please tell me another GM would pick the next coach.

Since you asked nicely, yes, another GM would pick the new coach...

...but only AFTER owner Gayle Benson made the decision to move on from Mickey Loomis. Ms. Benson relies heavily on Loomis' input, so to get rid of him would be the boldest move made by her or her late husband. We think it would take more than losing this many games in two years for her to move on.

From Saints On SI Mailbag a from j m: Why doesn't this team just go ahead and get good defensive players and good offensive players?

Even though no one within the organization would admit this at the end of last season or the beginning of this one, we all knew this was a rebuilding process the Saints are starting to go through, the first real one since Drew Brees' retirement. Thus, you build from the ground up while interspersing veterans who can teach the young whipper-snappers how to play. Thus, the retention of people like Cam Jordan and Alvin Kamara. Before you ask "Why not keep Demario Davis?" He was not willing to take the pay cut Jordan and Kamara were.

Rebuilding processes are arduous at best and painful at the least. What you're feeling now is the "rebuilding hurt." If players are drafted and brought on correctly, that hurt will go away...in another couple of years.

From Saints On SI Mailbag another two-parter, this one from TDogg: (1) Why has Ms Benson not fired or moved (on from) Mickey Loomis? Its becoming pathetic. (2) Can Kellen Moore and B. Staley get fired together?

Number 1, that was sort of answered above: she trusts Loomis to run her football team. It would take a pretty serious breach for her to let him go. Number 2, yes, but we think Staley is getting a silk purse from a sow's ear with what he was handed. Staley is another Dennis Allen, who is outstanding as a defensive coordinator.

From Saints On SI Mailbag a from Stephen R, our weekly Taysom question: Why don’t they pick up Taysom Hill?

In a nutshell, as we have covered in almost every weekly mailbag, though the Human Swiss Army Knife left NOLA last season, he has had opportunities to catch on with other teams, including his old coach Payton in Denver. His salary last year was $10-million. Though he hasn't told us this directly, sources tell us he's wanting that salary again. No one is willing to pay that for him. So, he enjoys life with his family and the investments he made with his NFL salary.

From Saints On SI Mailbag a from Jerry: Will Colby Sorsdal get a chance to start?

For inquiring minds, Colby Sorsdal was signed to the Saints practice squad last week after being waived the Atlanta Falcons.

Sorsdal was originally a 5th round pick of Detroit in 2023, starting in three games, but appearing in sixteen that year. A left leg injury in the 2025 preseason landed him on Detroit's injured reserve for the year. He was waived as part of the final cuts by the Lions this training camp. He was picked up by the Falcons for a month and a half before being waived.

With the injuries on the Saints offensive front, it would not surprise us to see Sorsdal moved up rapidly from the team's practice squad. That would not occur until after Thanksgiving day.

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