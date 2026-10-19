Overreaction Monday: The Running Game is Here! Moore is Safe

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

The day after a Saints game is always an interesting time conjecture abounds about a player, or a call, or a scheme, or a coach. That's why we're here. Our job is to wade through the tomfoolery to ensure you are not ensnared in its tenacles of confusion.

Overreaction #1: The Running Game is Here!

One game doth not a season make.

It's not like the Saints took on a juggernaut in the Giants' run defense. New York has averaged giving up 135.5-yard per game on the ground, including last week's 202-yards to the Commanders. For the Saints to get 175-yards on the ground felt good, until it didn't. As the game wore on, and the Saints started becoming more and more conservative, the G-men started putting 7, 8, and 9 men in the box and the run game stuttered, leading to passing situations on 3rd and long, not a good recipe for a successful continuation of that run game..



This is still a work in progress. Though Alvin Kamara is a treasure to enjoy for Saints fans, there needs to be other options.



We are not fans of Kendre Miller. Though he has shown more the last two weeks than we have seen at any time during his 3-and-a-half years here in New Orleans, it's too little too late.



CJ Donaldson is a wonderful story and we love to see UFDAs succeed, but he is not the answer either.



We won't know if Travis Etienne Jr is the answer until November 8th, after the bye week, when he is eligible to return from injured reserve with that most popular of injuries, the hammie.



However, running backs aren't the issue.

The Saints offensive line, which improved Sunday when they plays were run behind bulldozer Jeremiah Wright, has a ways to go when it comes to blocking. The unit received its lowest grades via Pro Football Focus (PFF) of the year in run blocking versus the Giants with a collective 56.3. Its pass blocking wasn't as bad as it was against Detroit or last week's horror show versus Minnesota, but a 59.6 PFF grade for this category is nothing to write home about.



There are issues with this offensive front, and there doesn't seem to be an answer in sight.

Overreaction #2: Kellen Moore's Job is Safe

What is that about one game not making a season? Actually, it was half of a game. Really good 2nd and 3rd quarters. Crap first quarter and fourth quarter. The TV broadcast caught owner Gayle Benson while the Giants were mounting that big comeback.

Mrs Gayle dared y’all to give up that 30 pt lead yesterday 😭😭 she was READYYYYY. #whodat pic.twitter.com/ox98uK9exT — lauren⚜️ (@_laurenmartin22) October 19, 2026

Unless and until this team puts up a complete effort for an entire game, the Saints owner will be keeping a watchful eye on the program.

By the way, Kellen Moore, do not embarrass her in Paris. That might be the proverbial straw and camel's back routine, because a bye week follows and that is a prime time firing moment.

Mailbag Submissions

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.