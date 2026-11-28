Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

Entering Week 12 with a 3-7 record, second-year quarterback Tyler Shough and the New Orleans Saints are facing growing concerns about his slump.

After ranking among the top five in several passing categories in the first four weeks of the season, Shough has been in a massive slump since the Saints' loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

In the Saints' last six games, he has completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,192 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, averaging 198.7 passing yards per game and 5.8 yards per attempt.

One of Shough's better performances during that stretch came in the Saints' 23-22 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns , when he completed 21 of 35 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown without an interception. He also rushed for 51 yards on 10 carries despite being sacked five times.

However, Shough failed to build on that performance, averaging just 204.5 passing yards and 5.3 yards per attempt while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions in consecutive losses to Carolina and Chicago.

That's a stark drop-off from how he started the season, as he completed 67.8% of his passes while averaging 300.8 yards per game and throwing nine touchdowns to three interceptions.

Statistically, Shough's overall line mirrors his rookie campaign. He has thrown 16 touchdowns against eight interceptions with 2,395 passing yards and a 66.6% completion rate through 10 games, compared to 2,256 yards and a 69% completion rate last season.

Despite showing progress in reading defenses, Shough has increasingly relied on short checkdowns under pressure, leading many to question whether the offense's lack of running support and offensive line injuries are catching up to the young signal-caller.

However, underlying metrics reveal a significant decline in aggressiveness. According to Pro Football Focus, only 17.1% of Shough's throws have targeted intermediate routes (10 to 19 yards), down from 22.6% last year. His average air yards per attempt has also fallen from 8.3 yards to 7.4 yards, per Next Gen Stats.

However, there's more to the story when it comes to Shough's regression.

The Lack of a Running Game and a Porous Offensive Line Do Shough No Favors

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensive line injuries and a struggling running game have severely hampered the New Orleans Saints, directly contributing to quarterback Tyler Shough's recent midseason slump.

Through 11 weeks, Shough has faced pressure on 35.8% of his dropbacks while averaging 6.2 yards per attempt. The downturn accelerated after a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, where he faced a 50% pressure rate; his intermediate throw rate plummeted from 22.6% last season to 12.3% since that game.

The offensive line's struggles were particularly evident against Cleveland, as Shough was sacked five times for a loss of 29 yards. Over the Saints' last three games against the Browns, Panthers and Bears, Shough has been sacked 14 times.

Line instability has played a central role, as tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. missed five games with an ankle sprain, while center Erik McCoy (biceps) and tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee) also missed time. McCoy is expected to return Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals , while Fuaga is questionable.

Compounding matters, New Orleans ranks 28th in rushing with just 93.1 yards per game. Offseason acquisition Travis Etienne Jr., who signed a four-year, $53 million contract, has produced only 218 yards on 52 carries (4.2 yards per carry) and zero touchdowns in five games around an injured reserve stint.

Although the Saints rushed for 120 yards on 22 carries against the Chicago Bears , 76 of those yards came on two plays — a 46-yard run by Etienne and a 30-yard run by Shough. New Orleans averaged just 2.2 yards per carry on its other 20 rushing attempts.

Etienne finished with 76 yards on 14 carries but averaged just 2.3 yards per carry outside of his longest run. Meanwhile, Shough accounted for 34 rushing yards on three carries, and the Saints failed to score a rushing touchdown.

Without a reliable ground game or protection, Shough has attempted passes past the line to gain on just 25.5% of early downs, relying on quick checkdowns and scrambles against teams like the Cleveland, Carolina and Chicago.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .