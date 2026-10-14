Saints Coach Moore Responds to Benson Comments, Injury Report has LS Returning

It didn't take long for head coach Kellen Moore to be asked about his boss' comments yesterday. Speaking at the Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club following Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Saints owner Gayle Benson emphasized that accountability extends across the entire organization. The first question out the chute was his response to Mrs. Benson's statement.

"She, like all of us, want better results," Moore told the media today. "That's how this business is. We've got great guys in this building that are doing everything they can to find the formula. All we can control is moving forward, as far as playing better, coaching better, giving ourselves opportunities moving forward. I think our guys have the right mindset. In the NFL there's ups and there's downs and it's about navigating those and getting better moving forward."

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Moore said he and Mrs. Benson had not met specifically about the slow start by his club. He said they do see each other during each week, and realized her words at the Quarterback Club gathering Tuesday are because of that slow start.

"I just think it's where we're at," Moore stated. "We are 1-and-4, missed a few opportunities. We all want the same thing. We all have the same objectives."

Saints Not as Prepared

The word "preparation" was bandied about as Moore was asked why it has been mentioned by him, his players, and the club owner.

"I think that's just any time the results aren't coming on Sunday, You're going to look at your process from Monday through Saturday and how we can improve and get better," Moore responded. "You're looking for opportunities to grow, whether from preparation, a schematic standpoint, the teachings of the fundamentals, and ultimately what it looks like on Sunday. Again, we're just looking to get better. That's our total focus, and we've got the right kind of guys to do it."

Saints Injury Report

Among those who did not practice today for the Saints

- Linebacker Kaden Elliss with his knee, he's now on his third week with that injury.

- Defensive lineman Anfernee Jennings with a knee injury, also on his third week.

- Wide receiver Chris Olave with the illness that has sidelined mostly defensive linemen over the last week

- Defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd, who is still recovering from said illness.

Limited in practice today,

- Defensive lineman Vernon Broughton, who is also recovering from that same illness.

- Linebacker Tyree Wilson, with an ankle issue.

- Running back Alvin Kamara with an ongoing back injury.

- Defensive tackle Colby Wooden with a toe issue.

Welcomed back to full practice today

- Quarterback Tyler Shough, his left hand still injured, but playing through it

- Guard Jeremiah Wright, on concussion protocol from last week

Long Snapper Wood is Back

As expected, the window to return long snapper Zach Wood from the injured reserve has opened. Yesterday, the club released long snapper Cal Adomitis, setting the window for Wood's return in motion.

Wood missed games in Week 2-5 with a calf injury.

Giants Injury Report

Among those who did not participate in practice today for New York:

Linebacker Abdul Carter, with a calf injury

with a calf injury Tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, also with a calf injury

also with a calf injury Cornerback Colton Hood, recovering from a concussion

recovering from a concussion Safety Tyler Nubin, with an injured neck

with an injured neck Tackle Andrew Thomas, with a groin

Giants with limited practice participation today included:

Tight end Theo Johnson, recovering from a neck injury

recovering from a neck injury Wide receiver Darnell Mooney , also with an injured neck

, also with an injured neck Cornerback Greg Newsome, with a groin

with a groin Safety Jason Pinnock, recovering from a concussion

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