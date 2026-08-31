Saints Final Roster Moves: Full 53-Man Roster and 12-Man Practice Squad

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The New Orleans Saints officially finalized their 53-man roster after Sunday’s initial cutdown deadline and Monday’s waiver wire process.

Executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis announced that New Orleans claimed two players off waivers: offensive tackle Mason Murphy (formerly of the Chicago Bears) and defensive tackle Colby Wooden (formerly of the Indianapolis Colts). To create room on the active 53-man roster, the Saints waived wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and tight end Treyton Welch. Additionally, head coach Kellen Moore confirmed the team filled out its 12-man practice squad.

Below is the detailed breakdown of the Saints' final 53-man roster, the complete 12-player practice squad, and the latest roster cut moves following the deadline.

New Orleans Saints 53-man roster

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) talks to his teammates before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback (3): Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Zach Wilson

Running Back (4): Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Audric Estimé

Wide Receiver (4): Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Bryce Lance, Barion Brown, Jordyn Tyson (Injured Reserve/Designated to Return)

Tight End (3): Juwan Johnson, Noah Fant, Oscar Delp

Offensive Line (9): Kelvin Banks Jr., Taliese Fuaga, David Edwards, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Mason Murphy, Asim Richards, William Sherman, Jeremiah Wright

Defensive Line (7): Davon Godchaux, Nathan Shepherd, John Ridgeway III, Khristian Boyd, Vernon Broughton, Christen Miller, Colby Wooten

Edge Rusher (5): Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan, Tyree Wilson, Anfernee Jennings

Linebacker (5): Kaden Elliss, Pete Werner, Danny Stutsman, Isaiah Stalbird, Chris Rumph, Jaylan Ford (Injured Reserve/Designated to Return)

Cornerback (5): Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley, Martin Emerson Jr., Jayden Price, Mike Reid

Safety/Defensive Back (5): Justin Reid, Julian Blackmon, Jonas Sanker, Jordan Howden, Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Specialists (3): Daniel Carlson (K), Ryan Wright (P), Zach Wood (LS)

Saints Practice Squad

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints Zamir White (33) scores a touchdown during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

EDGE Fadil Diggs

RB CJ Donaldson

CB TJ Hall Jr.

OT Alan Herron

OT Easton Kilty

WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper

WR Trey Palmer

LB Jackson Sirmon

K Charlie Smyth

DL Jay’Viar Suggs

RB Zamir White

OT Alex Wollschlager

Roster Cuts

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bub Means (16) steps out just before a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terminated

S Terrell Burgess

DB Michael Davis

CB Isaac Yiadom

Waived

WR Kevin Austin Jr

WR Ronnie Bell

DT Myles Cole

WR Jalen Cropper

S Elliott Davison

QB Hunter Dekkers

TE Cody Hardy

WR Bub Means

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

DE Garrett Nelson

DT Kahlil Saunders

OL Torricelli Simpkins III

DT Brien Taylor

OL Xavier Truss

TE Treyton Welch

DE Malakai Williams

Reserve List

Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injured Reserved/Designated to Return

LB Jaylan Ford

WR Jordyn Tyson

Injured Reserve/Season-Ending

DB Dalys Beanum

DE Mike Heldman

CB David Long Jr.

RB Devin Neal

OT Barry Wesley

Placed on PUP

WR Mason Tipton

Reserve/Suspension

WR Brock Rechsteiner

Injured Reserved/Designated to Return

LB Jaylan Ford

WR Jordyn Tyson

Injured Reserve/Season-Ending

DB Dalys Beanum

DE Mike Heldman

CB David Long Jr.

RB Devin Neal

OT Barry Wesley

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