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Saints Final Roster Moves: Full 53-Man Roster and 12-Man Practice Squad

The Saints added offensive tackle Mason Murphy and defensive tackle Colby Wooden through waivers while finalizing their 53-man roster, practice squad and reserve lists ahead of Week 1.
Grant Chachere|
Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets with New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets with New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) during the third quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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New Orleans Saints

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The New Orleans Saints officially finalized their 53-man roster after Sunday’s initial cutdown deadline and Monday’s waiver wire process.

Executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis announced that New Orleans claimed two players off waivers: offensive tackle Mason Murphy (formerly of the Chicago Bears) and defensive tackle Colby Wooden (formerly of the Indianapolis Colts). To create room on the active 53-man roster, the Saints waived wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and tight end Treyton Welch. Additionally, head coach Kellen Moore confirmed the team filled out its 12-man practice squad.

Below is the detailed breakdown of the Saints' final 53-man roster, the complete 12-player practice squad, and the latest roster cut moves following the deadline.

New Orleans Saints 53-man roster

Saint
Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) talks to his teammates before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback (3): Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Zach Wilson

Running Back (4): Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Audric Estimé

Wide Receiver (4): Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Bryce Lance, Barion Brown, Jordyn Tyson (Injured Reserve/Designated to Return)

Tight End (3): Juwan Johnson, Noah Fant, Oscar Delp

Offensive Line (9): Kelvin Banks Jr., Taliese Fuaga, David Edwards, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Mason Murphy, Asim Richards, William Sherman, Jeremiah Wright

Defensive Line (7): Davon Godchaux, Nathan Shepherd, John Ridgeway III, Khristian Boyd, Vernon Broughton, Christen Miller, Colby Wooten

Edge Rusher (5): Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan, Tyree Wilson, Anfernee Jennings

Linebacker (5): Kaden Elliss, Pete Werner, Danny Stutsman, Isaiah Stalbird, Chris Rumph, Jaylan Ford (Injured Reserve/Designated to Return)

Cornerback (5): Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley, Martin Emerson Jr., Jayden Price, Mike Reid

Safety/Defensive Back (5): Justin Reid, Julian Blackmon, Jonas Sanker, Jordan Howden, Lorenzo Styles Jr.

Specialists (3): Daniel Carlson (K), Ryan Wright (P), Zach Wood (LS)

Saints Practice Squad

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Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; New Orleans Saints Zamir White (33) scores a touchdown during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • EDGE Fadil Diggs
  • RB CJ Donaldson
  • CB TJ Hall Jr.
  • OT Alan Herron
  • OT Easton Kilty
  • WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper
  • WR Trey Palmer
  • LB Jackson Sirmon
  • K Charlie Smyth
  • DL Jay’Viar Suggs
  • RB Zamir White
  • OT Alex Wollschlager

Roster Cuts

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Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Bub Means (16) steps out just before a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terminated

  • S Terrell Burgess
  • DB Michael Davis
  • CB Isaac Yiadom

Waived

  • WR Kevin Austin Jr
  • WR Ronnie Bell
  • DT Myles Cole
  • WR Jalen Cropper
  • S Elliott Davison
  • QB Hunter Dekkers
  • TE Cody Hardy
  • WR Bub Means
  • TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
  • DE Garrett Nelson
  • DT Kahlil Saunders
  • OL Torricelli Simpkins III
  • DT Brien Taylor
  • OL Xavier Truss 
  • TE Treyton Welch
  • DE Malakai Williams

Reserve List

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Aug 08, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injured Reserved/Designated to Return

  • LB Jaylan Ford
  • WR Jordyn Tyson

Injured Reserve/Season-Ending

  • DB Dalys Beanum
  • DE Mike Heldman
  • CB David Long Jr.
  • RB Devin Neal
  • OT Barry Wesley

Placed on PUP

  • WR Mason Tipton

Reserve/Suspension

  • WR Brock Rechsteiner

Injured Reserved/Designated to Return

  • LB Jaylan Ford
  • WR Jordyn Tyson

Injured Reserve/Season-Ending

  • DB Dalys Beanum
  • DE Mike Heldman
  • CB David Long Jr.
  • RB Devin Neal
  • OT Barry Wesley

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Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.

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