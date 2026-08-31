Saints Final Roster Moves: Full 53-Man Roster and 12-Man Practice Squad
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The New Orleans Saints officially finalized their 53-man roster after Sunday’s initial cutdown deadline and Monday’s waiver wire process.
Executive vice president and general manager Mickey Loomis announced that New Orleans claimed two players off waivers: offensive tackle Mason Murphy (formerly of the Chicago Bears) and defensive tackle Colby Wooden (formerly of the Indianapolis Colts). To create room on the active 53-man roster, the Saints waived wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. and tight end Treyton Welch. Additionally, head coach Kellen Moore confirmed the team filled out its 12-man practice squad.
Below is the detailed breakdown of the Saints' final 53-man roster, the complete 12-player practice squad, and the latest roster cut moves following the deadline.
New Orleans Saints 53-man roster
Quarterback (3): Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, Zach Wilson
Running Back (4): Travis Etienne, Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Audric Estimé
Wide Receiver (4): Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele, Bryce Lance, Barion Brown, Jordyn Tyson (Injured Reserve/Designated to Return)
Tight End (3): Juwan Johnson, Noah Fant, Oscar Delp
Offensive Line (9): Kelvin Banks Jr., Taliese Fuaga, David Edwards, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Mason Murphy, Asim Richards, William Sherman, Jeremiah Wright
Defensive Line (7): Davon Godchaux, Nathan Shepherd, John Ridgeway III, Khristian Boyd, Vernon Broughton, Christen Miller, Colby Wooten
Edge Rusher (5): Chase Young, Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan, Tyree Wilson, Anfernee Jennings
Linebacker (5): Kaden Elliss, Pete Werner, Danny Stutsman, Isaiah Stalbird, Chris Rumph, Jaylan Ford (Injured Reserve/Designated to Return)
Cornerback (5): Kool-Aid McKinstry, Quincy Riley, Martin Emerson Jr., Jayden Price, Mike Reid
Safety/Defensive Back (5): Justin Reid, Julian Blackmon, Jonas Sanker, Jordan Howden, Lorenzo Styles Jr.
Specialists (3): Daniel Carlson (K), Ryan Wright (P), Zach Wood (LS)
Saints Practice Squad
- EDGE Fadil Diggs
- RB CJ Donaldson
- CB TJ Hall Jr.
- OT Alan Herron
- OT Easton Kilty
- WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper
- WR Trey Palmer
- LB Jackson Sirmon
- K Charlie Smyth
- DL Jay’Viar Suggs
- RB Zamir White
- OT Alex Wollschlager
Roster Cuts
Terminated
- S Terrell Burgess
- DB Michael Davis
- CB Isaac Yiadom
Waived
- WR Kevin Austin Jr
- WR Ronnie Bell
- DT Myles Cole
- WR Jalen Cropper
- S Elliott Davison
- QB Hunter Dekkers
- TE Cody Hardy
- WR Bub Means
- TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden
- DE Garrett Nelson
- DT Kahlil Saunders
- OL Torricelli Simpkins III
- DT Brien Taylor
- OL Xavier Truss
- TE Treyton Welch
- DE Malakai Williams
Reserve List
Injured Reserved/Designated to Return
- LB Jaylan Ford
- WR Jordyn Tyson
Injured Reserve/Season-Ending
- DB Dalys Beanum
- DE Mike Heldman
- CB David Long Jr.
- RB Devin Neal
- OT Barry Wesley
Placed on PUP
- WR Mason Tipton
Reserve/Suspension
- WR Brock Rechsteiner
Injured Reserved/Designated to Return
- LB Jaylan Ford
- WR Jordyn Tyson
Injured Reserve/Season-Ending
- DB Dalys Beanum
- DE Mike Heldman
- CB David Long Jr.
- RB Devin Neal
- OT Barry Wesley
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A New Orleans native, Grant covers the New Orleans Saints for On SI. He returned to the Big Easy after serving as the lead beat reporter for North Carolina Tar Heels On SI. After graduating from LSU in 2023, he covered the local prep sports scene for Crescent City Sports and wrote columns on the Saints on the site as well. He began his sports reporting career with WGNO in 2022, serving as a stringer for its award-winning high school football show, Friday Night Lights, while attending LSU. When he is not writing about the Black and Gold, he also contributes LSU coverage to TigerBait and FanSided’s Death Valley Voice.Follow ChachereGrant