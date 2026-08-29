Saints Final 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Makes the Cut?

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here.

Following their Friday night preseason finale victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the New Orleans Saints have wrapped up exhibition play and training camp. The matchup served as a final live evaluation for fringe players striving to lock down a spot on the depth chart.

With the team facing Sunday’s 5:00 p.m. CT deadline to finalize the initial 53-man roster, here is our current projection for how the final squad will look.

To see our original 53-man roster projection, click here .

Offensive Roster = 25

Quarterback (3):

Tyler Shough

Spencer Rattler

Zach Wilson



While we believe Spencer Rattler will be the backup, Zach Wilson performed well enough in games one and three of the preseason to make us believe he will make the 53-man roster. Also, coach Kellen Moore has praised the quarterback room time and time again. We will see what happens when the official 53-man roster gets released.

Running Backs (5):

Travis Etienne Jr

Alvin Kamara

Kendre Miller

Audric Estimé Zamir White

Audric Estime and Kendre Miller solidified their places on the roster after their strong performance against the Cowboys. The addition of Zamir White keeps Alvin Kmara off the IR.

Our three takeaways from the Saints preseason win over the Cowboys.

Wide Receiver (5):

Chris Olave

Devaughn Vele

Bryce Lance

Barion Brown

Kevin Austin



*Jordyn Tyson (Injured Reserve)

Kevin Austin has shown great progress throughout training camp and had risen through the ranks. No surprise that he got first team reps when Tyson went down with his injuries.

Click here to see our grades for the Saints in their victory over Dallas Friday night.

Tight End (3):

Juwan Johnson

Noah Fant

Oscar Delp

Moliki Matavao’s season-ending injury prevented the Saints from having as many as four tight ends on the roster. It also allows the Saints to add a third quarterback to its full 53-man roster, which we project will happen.

Offensive Line (9):

Kelvin Banks Jr (LT)

David Edwards (LG)

Erik McCoy (C)

Cesar Ruiz (RG)

Taliese Fuaga (RT)

Jeremiah Wright

Asim Richards

William Sherman

Easton Kilty

The offensive line has essentially been set for the last week, with no major shakeups. Easton Kilty’s rise over the last three weeks has been noticeable, and he has even taken snaps at center, showing how the staff views him.

Defensive Roster = 25

Defensive Line (5):

Davon Godchaux

Nathan Shepherd

Vernon Broughton

Christen Miller

Jay’viar Suggs



*John Ridgeway (Injured Reserve)

Although there was a legitimate battle for the final roster spot, the nod goes to Jay’viar Suggs following his strong performance against the Cowboys. Suggs recorded four tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection in that contest. He has taken numerous reps with the second-team defense and delivered the standout performance needed to separate himself from the pack.

Edge Rushers (5):

Chase Young

Carl Granderson

Cam Jordan

Tyree Wilson

Anfernee Jennings

It was like this at the start of training camp and it will remain like this. Fadil Diggs and Garrett Nelson may sneak in but we are confident these five make the list.

Linebackers (5):

Kaden Elliss

Pete Werner

Danny Stutsman

Jaylan Ford

Isaiah Stalbird

This is another one that will stay the same from our last prediction. The first-team linebackers have been Kaden Elliss, Pete Werner and Danny Stutsman all throughout training camp. Jaylan Ford and Isaiah Stalbird have played great in all three preseason games, securing their position on the full 53-man roster.

Cornerbacks (5):

Kool-Aid McKinstry

Quincy Riley

Martin Emerson Jr

Isaac Yiadom

Jayden Price

These five players remained consistent from the previous roster projection. Jayden Price emerged as a standout, securing his spot following impressive performances in both the joint practice and preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Safeties (5):

Julian Blackmon

Justin Reid

Jonas Sanker

Jordan Howden

Terrell Burgess



*Lorenzo Styles (Injured Reserve)

Terrell Burgess and Jordan Howden became locks during training camp. Burgess earned an 83.6 PFF defensive grade while Howden posted a 76.4, the highest and third-highest marks on the Saints’ defense.

Rookie Lorenzo Styles is on the injured reserve list and the fifth round pick will be a critical part of the Saints’ special teams.

Special Teams = 3

Special Teams (3):

Daniel Carlson (kicker)

Ryan Wright (punter/holder)

Zach Wood (long snapper)

Though Tanner Brown and incumbent starter Charlie Smyth competed for nearly a month prior to his arrival in New Orleans, All-Pro kicker Daniel Carlson effectively wrapped up the kicking competition in under a week by converting field goals from 38 and 53 yards against the Cowboys on Friday.

Teams have until noon on Monday, August 31, to submit waiver claims for players released across the league, which could bump a few guys off New Orleans' initial 53-man roster and onto the practice squad or open market. Additionally, all official injury designations—including the ones noted above—must be formally submitted by 4:00 p.m. CT that same afternoon. The Saints will then have through the end of the day on August 31 to finalize their 16 or 17-player (if an international player is placed) practice squad.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .