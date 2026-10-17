Saints-Giants See Sunny, Cool Gametime Weather, Officials, Our Weekly Meme
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Hoping the road is friendlier to them than the Superdome, the New Orleans Saints are in East Rutherford Sunday to take on the New York Giants. New York was installed as a slim 1.5-point favorite. Kickoff is set for Noon on Fox.
Weather, Cool & a little Breezy
If you were going to play in the Meadowlands, this would be the perfect weather to do so, according to Accuweather.
The cool front that blasted its way through New Orleans has done the same in New Jersey, leaving behind cool weather and sunshine in East Rutherford. Unlike any Friday night games in New Orleans, such as the one at Tulane where the winds approached 40-miles per hour, everything has calmed down in Jersey.
Our Weekly Meme
Time for another change, since our last one didn't work out as well (Chase Young). We create a meme every week that we post here for your entertainment.
This week, we'll focus on former Saints quarterback Jameis Winston who has found new life with the Giants filling in for the injured Jaxson Dart.
Officiating Crew
Here are the officials that have been announced for today's game. Though we are as thorough as we can be, there can be changes to the crew.
After the game, join us for our Biggest Winners & Biggest Losers, our View of the Game, and the Most Important Quotes from Kellen Moore & Players.
Referee - #55 Alex Kemp, 13-years as an NFL official, 9th as a referee
Umpire - #128 Brandon Ellison, 2-years as an official
Down Judge - #63 Mike Carr, 10-years as an official
Line Judge - #59 Rusty Baynes, 17th year officiating in the NFL
Field Judge - #28 Sean Petty, 4th year as an NFL official
Side Judge - #5 Jim Quirk, 16-years officiating
Back Judge - #93 Scott Helverson, 24th year officiating
Replay Official - Julie Johnson, 4-years of experience (moved from replay assistant to replay official)
Replay Assistant - Kris Raper, 2nd year as an NFL official
Saints Mailbag
Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here.
Doug has been around Saints football since its inception. He was in Tulane Stadium when John Gilliam ran back the opening kickoff for a touchdown in 1967. Though he was in attendance for the Tom Dempsey field goal in 1970, he left early, something he regrets to this day. He covered the Saints at their training camp in Ruston, Louisiana in 1985 while he was working in Monroe, Louisiana as an award-winning radio sportscaster. He was the host of the New Orleans Saints Pre-Game and Post-Game show on Sports 1280, WQUE in the early 1990s. Doug is also the publisher of the Tulane site for On SI.