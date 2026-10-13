Saints Underdogs (Again) on the Road versus Giants

Sign up for the daily Saints Newsletter by clicking here .

On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints hit the road for a Noon showdown against the New York Football Giants. The hometeam has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite over the Saints. It's the fourth time this year New Orleans has been set as the underdog.

Saints - Giants odds - By clicking on the image you will be taken to the DraftKings website. | DraftKings.com

Scouting the Giants

The Giants are coached by a familiar face in the head coaching ranks of the NFL, John Harbaugh. The older of the coaching Harbaugh brothers (15-months older), was head coach of the Baltimore Ravens for 18-years, the second longest tenured head coach of an NFL franchise at the time, behind only Mike Tomlin. Harbaugh was fired January 6th of this year. Tomlin resigned as head coach of the Steelers one week later.

Harbaugh is the only head coach in NFL history to win a playoff game in each of his first five seasons. He finished with a 180-113 record in Baltimore and was scooped two weeks after his firing from Baltimore by the Giants.

The New York Giants are 3-1-1 on the year and led by someone Saints fans will recognize well, quarterback Jameis Winston. Last week against the Commanders, the former Saints QB made franchise history by throwing for over 300-yards, over three touchdowns and rushing for over 25-yards in a single game, erasing a 14-point fourth quarter deficit before ending in a tie with Washington. First round pick Arvell Reese leads the way on defense. The versatile Ohio State linebacker has started all five games for the Giants with 43-tackles in those games, 30 of them solo. Reese has a sack and four tackles for losses on the season to go along with an interception and four pass defenses.

Saints Struggling

After opening the season with an overtime loss to perennial playoff contender Detroit on the road, then beating a highly touted Ravens team in Baltimore, the Saints have been on a slide, losing three straight games, all at home.

Quarterback Tyler Shough began the year with streaks of outstanding play, then has settled into uncomfortable doldrums, ending that three game homestand with his worst performance as a Saints starter, getting less than 100-yards through the air, throwing two interceptions, and earning a quarterback rating of 38.1 in the loss to Minnesota.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Saints Mailbag

Wednesdays, On SI Saints will answer your questions about what we see from our vantage point. To submit your thoughts or inquiries click here .