3 Bargain Free Agents Saints Can Still Sign to Upgrade Roster

The New Orleans Saints have plenty of salary cap space left to make moves in free agency.

The first week of free agency is officially behind us across the National Football League and the Saints have a lot to show for it, including running back Travis Etienne Jr. and guard David Edwards. That's not all, though. The Saints still have over $17 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap.

Just because the first wave of free agency is over doesn't mean that there isn't more to come. New Orleans will likely make a handful of moves, including the NFL Draft, before training camp arrives this upcoming summer.

Here are three bargain free agents out there who could help New Orleans right now.

Hollywood Brown — Spotrac Projected AAV: $5.5 Million

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) reaches for a pass in front of Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Brown spent the 2025 season with the Kansas City Chiefs and had 49 catches for 587 yards and five touchdowns. In 2024, he was with Kansas City but was only able to play in two games, so the 2025 season was a good bounce-back season for him. His best season came in 2021 with the Baltimore Ravens when he had 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns. Overall, he has 4,322 receiving yards in his career so far in seven seasons. At just 28 years old and projected to land a one-year deal by Spotrac worth just over $5.5 million, he would be a good addition to a Saints receiver room that needs more firepower.

Kyle Van Noy — Spotrac Projected AAV: $3.5 Million

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle van Noy (53) intercepts a pass in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. The Bengals were shut out, 24-0. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Van Noy is now 34 years old, but he can still play. He played in 15 games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2025 and had two sacks and 20 total tackles. In 2024, he was a Pro Bowler and racked up 12 1/2 sacks for Baltimore in 16 games played. Overall, he has 57 sacks throughout his 12-year NFL career and has two Super Bowl rings. He'd add experience and explosiveness to the Saints' pass rush and is projected to make just over $3.5 million by Spotrac.

Austin Ekeler — Spotrac Projected AAV: $2.8 Million

Sep 7, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) makes a run against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Saints don't necessarily need another running back right now after Etienne, but if Alvin Kamara decides to hang up his cleats, then that could change. Ekeler is someone who has been a big-time pass-catching back throughout his career to this point. He only was able to play in two games in 2025. If healthy, a training camp invite to see what he can do wouldn't hurt.