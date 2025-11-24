3 Brandin Cooks Landing Spots After Saints Saga Ends

After a long few days, Brandin Cooks is no longer a member of the New Orleans Saints organization.

When it was announced that the Saints and the veteran receiver were going in different directions, it seemed pretty cut-and-dry. Cooks was brought back to New Orleans this past offseason to be a veteran addition to a young receiver room. But he didn't get many opportunities in the Saints offense and the two sides "mutually" agreed to part ways, per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

"The Saints and Brandin Cooks have mutually agreed to part ways, according to a source. Cooks will be a free agent," Underhill wrote.

Afterward, Saints head coach Kellen Moore talked about the loss and that seemed to be the end of the story. That wasn't the case, though. There were hiccups along the way that put the move in question. On Sunday, the Saints were able to waive him, though, and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that he went unclaimed.

Where should Brandin Cooks go?

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Veteran WR Brandin Cooks cleared waivers today. He now is a free agent," Schefter wrote on X.

So, what's next for him?

Here are three teams that should roll the dice on the 12-year veteran playmaker

New England Patriots

Cooks played for the Patriots back in 2017 after being traded from New Orleans. If Cooks wants to play for a contender and have a chance to contribute, there may not be a better option. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is leading the league with 3,130 passing yards on the season. New Orleans also spreads the ball around with six players on the roster with at least 200 receiving yards on the season so far. Cooks has played in New England and would at least have a shot to contribute late in the season to a winner.

Los Angeles Rams

Another team that the veteran playmaker has already called home. Cooks played two seasons over in Los Angeles after leaving New England. Matthew Stafford has 2,830 passing yards and a league-leading 30 touchdown passes. Dak Prescott is in second place with 23. With the Rams, there's an argument that Cooks could step in right away and be the No. 3 receiver behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

Detroit Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a popular team linked to Cooks as a speculative fit, but the Lions have a better shot at making a playoff run. Kalif Raymond exited the Lions' matchup against the New York Giants on Sunday as well. Cooks would be a veteran presence for a talented team.

