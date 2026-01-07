Saints Sound Ready To Build Around Tyler Shough

Midway through the 2025 season, the New Orleans Saints looked like a team potentially in purgatory.

The Saints opted to turn the starting quarterback job over from Spencer Rattler to the rookie Tyler Shough. Around that time, the Saints were projected to land a pick in the top three in the 2026 NFL Draft. Because of this, the questions swirling around the team were whether Shough could do enough in nine games to prove that the team should build around him. Or, if the team struggled, if they needed to draft another guy early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Shough went 5-4 as the team's starting quarterback and played well enough that he has a legit shot at winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. Clearly, he did his part and Saints head coach Kellen Moore talked about the team's confidence in Shough moving forward on Wednesday and also praised Rattler for the work he did to kick off the season.

The Saints have a good, young QB

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"We feel great with Tyler," Moore said. "Tyler's done an awesome job through this entire process. He's gotten a ton better. Taken advantage of a bunch of opportunities. We're excited to have a full offseason to build. You know, I thought what Spencer did during the season was also worth commending. What he put out there on film I think is really good film. He's a really good quarterback. He's a starting-caliber quarterback as well. I feel like that quarterback room has the depth and obviously the talent to be really successful."

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis also weighed in on the rookie.

"I don't know if there's anything that was surprising for us," Loomis said. "We thought a lot of him going into the draft collectively...We felt like, man this guy has a chance to be a real good quarterback in the league. That's why we drafted him. I don't think surprising is the right word. Probably progressed a little faster than maybe we expected. But I think our coaches did a great job with him. Our players embraced the opportunity. Obviously, the player himself embraced the opportunity."

The Saints entered the 2025 NFL Draft with plenty of questions at the game's most important position. Clearly, it looks like the team got it right. Now, this offseason will be about adding more weapons and competing for the division in 2026.

