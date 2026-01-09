3 Free Agents Saints Should Absolutely Try To Sign

The New Orleans Saints have quickly gone from a team that looked like it needed a full-scale rebuild, to one that is just a few pieces away from winning the NFC South.

To be fair, the NFC South champion in 2025 was the Carolina Panthers, who went 8-9. Any team should be a few pieces away from being one game below .500. That's especially the game when you have the quarterback right, which the Saints do. A full season of Shough under center with the roster as is would arguably give the Saints a chance in the division, even if there wasn't another addition.

But fortunately, the offseason is here and the Saints are going to have opportunities to add talent. Here are three agents the team should sign (excluding internal free agents):

The Saints have options to consider

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Deebo Samuel - Most Recent Team: Washington Commanders



The receiver market isn't exceptionally deep this offseason. On top of Samuel, a few other options are Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, Marquise Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, and Jahan Dotson. Samuel would be the most intriguing fit because he does a bit of everything. As a receiver, he wouldn't necessarily overtake some of the routes Chris Olave runs, but instead be a very high-end No. 2 component piece. Samuel has a lot of experience out of the backfield throughout his career as well. With Taysom Hill a pending free agent, adding a guy who could help out in multiple areas wouldn't hurt.

Joel Bitonio - Most Recent Team: Cleveland Browns



Bitonio is a 12-year veteran and there's a chance he hangs up his cleats this offseason. He has spent his entire career in Cleveland so it may be a pipe dream to hope that he could be poached. But the Saints need some help at guard and Bitonio is a seven-time Pro Bowler. If he plays another year, he would be a dream fit.

Travis Etienne - Most Recent Team: Jacksonville Jaguars



Etienne is 26 years old and has three seasons with over 1,000 yards under his belt, including 1,107 yards in 2025. He has also caught at least 35 passes in all four seasons of his career. If Alvin Kamara retires or if the team wants a long-term replacement, Etienne could be the guy.

