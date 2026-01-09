Saints Land Dream Target In Latest PFF Mock Draft

The offseason is here for the New Orleans Saints and there's a lot of excitement out there.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was asked about the vibes around the team and if he's seen that the perception has shifted and he had a perfect response.

"Yeah, I'd probably be in a coma if I didn't recognize that there is optimism," Loomis said. "And that's exciting. Look, I want our fans to feel optimistic and have a vision for our team. So, yes, I do feel it. I am excited about it the same way that I'm excited about our team."

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. Ohio State won 37-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There's optimism around the team right now after finding the answer at quarterback in Tyler Shough. Now, the Saints have an easier salary cap to work with than last offseason and another high draft pick. The Saints landed the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Last year, the Saints rolled with Kelvin Banks Jr. in the first round and the move worked out for the team. Who should they go after this year? Pro Football Focus Trevor Sikkema dropped a post-Week 18 mock draft that would be perfect for New Orleans, but it seems like a pipe dream.

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State," Sikkema wrote. "The Saints could certainly look to add another offensive playmaker alongside Chris Olave after trading Rashid Shaheed, but quality wide receivers can be found later in the draft. Defenders with Reese’s pound-for-pound explosiveness and strength are far harder to come by. He profiles as a hybrid linebacker in the mold of Georgia’s Jalon Walker from last year’s draft, but his highest value comes as an edge rusher — precisely where New Orleans needs help.

"Reese earned a 75.7 PFF overall defensive grade while splitting his time between 327 snaps on the defensive line and 286 snaps in the box as an off-ball linebacker, showcasing the versatility that makes him such an attractive fit."

Reese is a game-breaking talent who has been compared to Micah Parsons. He had 6 1/2 sacks in 14 games for Ohio State this season and is currently projected to be the No. 2 overall prospect in the draft class by ESPN. That's why he currently seems like a pipe dream for New Orleans. PFF has Reese coming off the board as the second pass rusher, behind Miami's Reuben Bain Jr. Other than Bain, they had two quarterbacks, two offensive linemen, a receiver, and a safety coming off the board before Reese.

If someone Reese is available at No. 8, he has the type of talent that pick and then figure out the other details later. Pairing him with Chase Young as the team's next generation of pass rushers while hopefully retaining Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis in free agency would make for a potentially very good defense in 2026.

