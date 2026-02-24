3 WRs Saints Fans Need to Know at NFL Combine

The New Orleans Saints arguably are one wide receiver away from a high-powered passing attack.

Tyler Shough showed what he can do in the second half of the 2025 season. The 26-year-old racked up 2,256 passing yards in his nine starts, good for 250.7 passing yards per game. He topped 300 yards twice and had over 270 passing yards four times in nine games. Rashid Shaheed, who was the Saints' No. 2 receiver in the first half of the season, but only overlapped with Shough as the starter for one game before being traded.

Chris Olave looked like a star all season and especially with Shough under center. Devaughn Vele looked like the real deal as well with Shough under center and Shaheed out there door. The Saints can find the answer in the 2026 National Football League Draft. The Saints have the No. 8 pick in the first round and the No. 42 overall pick in the second round. If the Saints can land a receiver at either of those spots, they'll be in good shape.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is here and Saints fans will have a chance to get a look at the top prospects in the draft class. With that being said, here are three receivers the Saints should be watching closely.

The Saints need more firepower

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordyn Tyson - Arizona State

Tyson is considered to be the top receiver in the draft class. ESPN has him as the No. 1 receiver prospect and No. 9 overall prospect in the draft class. In 2025, he played in just nine games and had 61 catches, 711 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2024, he played in 12 games and had 71 catches, 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. If the Saints want an elite receiver, he'd be a safe bet at No. 8.

Carnell Tate - Ohio State

The consensus No. 2 receiver in the draft class, per ESPN. He played in 11 games in 2025 for Ohio State and had 51 catches, 875 yards and nine touchdowns. He's ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect, so the No. 8 pick wouldn't be a crazy spot for him either.

Makai Lemon - USC

Lemon is the No. 4 overall receiver prospect and No. 17 overall prospect in general, per ESPN. The No. 8 pick may be a bit high, but if the Saints were to trade back or move up for a second first-round pick, then Lemon would be interesting. He had 79 catches, 1,156 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025.

