Saints Linked to OL Who Protected Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford

The New Orleans Saints could use a boost at guard and it sounds like the franchise at least could be in the mix for one of the better options available this offseason.

David Edwards is just 28 years old and has had a very solid seven-year career so far with the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. Now, he's heading to the open market. If you can protect the quarterback, you get paid well. Spotrac currently has Edwards' projected market at just over $59 million across three years.

On Saturday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo connected the Saints, who are in need of a guard, to Edwards, who has a connection to new Saints coach Will Clapp.

The Saints could use more offensive line firepower

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"Connor McGovern back for the Bills but [guard] David Edwards seems headed to the market where big money in this ballpark awaits him," Garafolo wrote. "His former teammate Will Clapp just started his coaching career with the Saints so there’s a connection there. But [money] will also tell the story."

If the Saints could land Edwards, he would plug the hole at guard immediately. He has 77 starts under his belt over the last seven seasons, including 32 over the last two years.

Tyler Shough looked good as a rookie under center in 2025. One way to get even more out of him in 2026 would, of course, be giving him more time under center to throw. That's why beefing up the offensive line, specifically at guard would be a positive. If the Saints were to sign someone like Edwards, it would also only make it easier to select an offensive playmaker early in the 2026 NFL Draft. If the Saints can get the offensive line done early in free agency, they will have more wiggle room to select a weapon, like Jeremiyah Love out of Notre Dame, Jordyn Tyson out of Arizona State, Carnell Tate out of Ohio State, or Makai Lemon out of USC.

The Saints need to bolster the guard position and there aren't many better ways to do so this offseason than Edwards.