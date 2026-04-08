Alvin Kamara's Future With Saints Comes Down to One Variable

Alvin Kamara's future is still completely up in the air for the New Orleans Saints.

During the annual league meetings, Saints head coach Kellen Moore said all of the right things about the running back room.

"He’s certainly on the roster and part of the running back room," Moore said. "We feel fortunate that we were able to acquire [Travis Etienne]. But there’s a lot of work there to be had. … It’s a great situation for us."

While the Saints may have a "great situation," that doesn't mean that things have been sorted out. In fact, team insider Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football joined former Saints fan favorite safety Tyrann Mathieu on "In The Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu" and noted that the situation still could go either way and the guaranteed money left on his deal is going to play a significant role on what actually happens.

Alvin Kamara's Contract Is Something to Watch

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"On paper, they got the restructure but didn't have to give him any money," Underhill said to Mathieu. "They didn't have to guarantee anything. So, he's still got $3 million guarantees so they could move on and just owe him $3 million bucks. Or, they kind of got him in the crosshairs of like, 'Well, yeah we're not paying you this. We'll pay you this number. And do you want to do it or not?' So, he might be back. He might not. If they draft a running back, I bet they will move on. If they don't, I bet they're going to say, 'You can come back, but it's going to be at this number.' And there's really not a lot of recourse."

Kamara's contract has been talked about a lot. Reports surfaced indicating that New Orleans wants to address Kamara's contract and that it could lead to a pay cut or him being cut from the roster in general.

These comments from Underhill add more weight to the idea. Kamara has specifically said that he doesn't want to play anywhere outside of New Orleans. So, the Saints owe him a bit of cash, but it sounds like there is a bit of leverage for New Orleans, especially with Etienne now in town. Does Kamara want to play for the Saints in 2026? It certainly sounds like it's going to take some sort of pay cut for that to happen.

Kamara has been a superstar in New Orleans for a long time. But he's coming off a season in which he only played in 11 games. He hasn't played in 15 or more games in a season since 2022. Now, Etienne is in town and will help this running game as a whole. It would be great to have Kamara back in town for another season, but it's clear that he isn't the team's No. 1 back any longer and therefore won't be prioritized like it. Him and Etienne could be a great duo, but again, it comes down to the contract. Follow the money. If Kamara is going to be back, it's clear that his contract won't look the same.