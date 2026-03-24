Cam Jordan Sends 7-Word Message Hinting at Future

Will the New Orleans Saints find a way to bring back Cameron Jordan?

That question is certainly still up in the air, but Jordan shared another cryptic post on Monday with a seven-word caption that may make Saints fans nervous.

"What am I even doing right now," Jordan wrote.

What am I even doing right now… pic.twitter.com/T12Oz15jM7 — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) March 24, 2026

Breaking Down Cam Jordan's Post

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris react after the Falcons defeated the Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Could this be Jordan in an office preparing to sign a contract? Sure. Could this be Jordan in a room about to buy a house? Maybe. Could this be Jordan simply sitting in some place eating food and taking a selfie? Also, maybe. This is a social media post we're talking about right here without much context at all.

The caption: "What am I even doing right now..." doesn't sound great. Some could view this as him contemplating whether whatever move he's making in this photo is the right one. But that is one interpretation of a clearly intentionally cryptic post.

Jordan spent the first 15 seasons of his National Football League career as a member of the Saints and developed into a team legend. There isn't a guy who has played more games with the Saints than Jordan and his record will be hard to beat.

Jordan recently joined Terron Armstead on "The Set with Terron Armstead" and made it sound like a return isn't guaranteed to New Orleans.

“As much as I love the city of New Orleans, as much as I want to be in the city of New Orleans … if things don’t add up to what I consider as value, I understand the business nature of it all,” Jordan said. “In my mind, of course you see guys my age re-sign to the team because that’s the only team they’ve ever been with and you’re like, ‘Hell yeah. We love that.’ But that’s to his situation. That may not be to my situation.”

For the Saints, it would be great to have Jordan back in New Orleans. He had 10 1/2 sacks in 2025 and was an anchor for this defense. But if the two sides can't come to terms on a fair deal for both sides, then that's also fair. Jordan has earned the right to look to cash in and New Orleans is trying to build up the next version of this franchise. Some of the old guard is gone, like Demario Davis.

In a perfect world, Jordan would be back. But if the two sides can't agree, he has earned the right to go elsewhere.