Cameron Jordan Weighs Saints Future After Possible Final Home Game

The New Orleans Saints took on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon and concluded their home schedule in the best way possible with a 29-6 win.

It's been a roller coaster of a season for the Saints, but things are peaking right now. New Orleans has won three straight games and looks like a team that can certainly compete in this division. If only the Saints had this momentum all season, but it takes time to build up. New Orleans hired Kellen Moore as the head coach before the season and had quarterback question marks. While this is the case, the Saints have just three fewer wins than the NFC South-leading Carolina Panthers (8-7 vs. the Saints' 5-10 record). What makes the Saints' current run even more impressive is that the team has beaten the Panthers twice with Tyler Shough as the starting quarterback and the second-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers once.

It surely was an interesting day at Caesars Superdome on Sunday. The Saints stayed hot and continued to show what could be a significant turnaround for the franchise, but it was the final home game of the season. Could it have been the final time Saints fans saw some fan-favorites at home? Taysom Hill was reflective in his media availability on Sunday. Cam Jordan had plenty of family at the stadium just in case it was the final time and posted a photo to X with the group.

My family the lit-est ever pic.twitter.com/cLjL13w30i — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) December 21, 2025

About 40 people in Cam Jordan’s group following Sunday’s game — including brother, sister, family, agents … and the giant cardboard headshots that wife Nikki printed out and made herself this week.



Doing it right in case this winds up being his final home game in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/fJiTNzCGs8 — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) December 21, 2025

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

After the game, Jordan certainly sounded like someone who wants to stick around.

"When you’re getting towards your elder statesmanship, you never know if you’re going to come back or whatever that may be," Jordan said. "I’ve never not had guaranteed money in a contract and I’ve never not had a contract but we’re leaning on not having a contract so you can’t have guaranteed money without a contract. It’s a simple conundrum. As you get older, you start looking around and seeing where you’re at and I’m just overly blessed to be a part of a defense where we have so many young guys playing at such a high level, like (Jonas Sanker)…

"Our team has such a great core of veteran leadership. Demario Davis, myself. And such a great core of young guys, who are heading towards leadership…I see such a future and I want to be a part of everything about it. Now I’m in that limbo of: Are you sending me a new contract, or nah? I just take every game for what it is. I'm overly blessed and honored to have the opportunity to effect the game as I can.”

Jordan is in his 15th season in the National Football League and has turned back the clock a bit. After another multi-sack performance, Jordan now has 8 1/2 sacks on the season, his highest total since 2022, when he earned his eighth Pro Bowl nod. He has two games left to try to reach double-digit sacks, which would be the seventh time in his illustrious career. Jordan has been a legend in New Orleans, but will be a free agent after the season.

Jordan is playing at an elite level right now. This Saints team looks like one that can be competitive next season. Why not bring the team legend back?

