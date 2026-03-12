David Edwards Picking Saints Over Bills Speaks Volumes

The New Orleans Saints solved one of the team's biggest roster holes early in free agency by signing veteran guard David Edwards.

Edwards began his career with the Los Angeles Rams and spent the first four seasons of his career over there and won a Super Bowl. He then joined the Buffalo Bills and spent the last three seasons over there protecting Josh Allen. Now, he's coming to town to help protect Tyler Shough and bolster the offensive for the foreseeable future.

One thing that should excite the fanbase — and shows how far the team has come — is the fact that the Bills were "in the mix" to re-sign Edwards, but he opted to come to New Orleans instead, as transcribed by Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News.

"Former Bills LG David Edwards told reporters in New Orleans that Buffalo was 'in the mix' before he elected to join the Saints," Lysowski wrote on X.

The Saints struck gold with David Edwards

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

"I loved my time in Buffalo and it was one of the most impactful times, not only in my career but my life. Just being able to appreciate everything," Edwards said.

That's not all. Edwards spoke to the media about a wide range of topics on Thursday, including why he thinks the franchise is trending in a special direction.

"The one thing that was really cool about this was there's a lot of familiarity with this decision," Edwards said. "The people that I know that have been connected to this building or are in this building, I think the world of. So, how could you not believe in that when you're going through this process that this place is going to get to where it was in years previous?

"I feel like there is so much momentum and excitement and what a great opportunity this is to play here. I'm really excited to be a part of this building, a part of this organization because of the people that are in this building. So many people that I believe in, love and trust. And feel really good and excited that this is going to be awesome."

The vibes are high around New Orleans right now. Remember when the Saints were 1-7 to kick off the 2025 season? What a turnaround since then.