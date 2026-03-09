The New Orleans Saints knew they had to improve in the trenches on offense this offseason to take a step forward, and they put their wallets behind it on Monday.

Shortly after it was reported that the Saints were signing running back Travis Etienne to a four-year, $52 million deal, they made sure their new back would have someone proven to generate a push for him. According to reports from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Saints agreed to a four-year, $61 million deal with former Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards.

Once a Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams, Edwards became a stalwart in Buffalo over the past two seasons after playing a backup role in 2023. This past season was arguably his best in the NFL, and now, he'll leave a team that's had a lot of recent playoff experience to join what the Saints hope is the start of a window of contention.

Saints' Edwards signing improves key position of need

Sep 14, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards (76) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After helping running back James Cook to an NFL rushing title this season and quarterback Josh Allen to a Most Valuable Player Award last year, Edwards will slot in at left guard on an offensive line that should now be able to provide top-tier support for Etienne and QB Tyler Shough.

Per Sports Info Solutions, Edwards' 1.5% blown block rate tied a career best, and his 40 total points earned were his highest figure since the Rams' Super Bowl season in 2021. The 28-year-old was one of the best guards on the market this winter, and he got paid like it.

From left to right, the Saints' offensive line looks like this: Kelvin Banks, Edwards, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Taliese Fuaga. It's a group that's young and athletic on the edges while becoming stronger and more experienced on the interior.

Though every Saints free-agent signing comes with the precaution that the team's always-tight salary cap situation is only bound to get tighter, this one seems like a win on paper.