ESPN’s Alontae Taylor Prediction Is Nightmare Fuel for Saints’ Defense

The New Orleans Saints have a big question in the secondary right now,

Alontae Taylor has been a significant piece for the franchise on the defensive side of the ball over the last four seasons. The 27-year-old has developed into a star in New Orleans and now should get paid like it this offseason. Taylor is a pending free agent and someone, whether that is New Orleans or not, is going to pay up for him.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

ESPN currently has Taylor ranked as the 12th-best pending free agent this offseason. But ESPN's Matt Bowen didn't have the Saints as the best fit for him.

The Saints have a cornerback question mark

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"No. 12. Alontae Taylor, CB," Bowen wrote. "Best team fit: Los Angeles Rams. The Rams' lack of speed in the secondary -- which showed up in their NFC Championship Game loss to the Seahawks -- must be addressed this offseason. Taylor, who had two interceptions with the Saints in 2025, would provide the Rams a versatile cover corner with disruptive traits and the ability to play outside or in the slot. Chicago and Las Vegas are good fits, as well."

Taylor is ranked as the top pending free agent cornerback in ESPN's list of the top-50 overall pending free agents. Any team with a cornerback problem could convince themselves that he's worth a long-term pact. He's just 27 years old. In a perfect world, he'd be back in New Orleans in 2026. But the Rams are another team that could use a corner and came up just short of making a run to the Super Bowl in 2026. If they convince themselves cornerback is their biggest need, that could be tough for New Orleans' chances of retaining him.

Taylor opened up about free agency shortly after the 2025 season came to an end.

"It's going to be a process," Taylor said. "There's going to be a lot of buzz, a lot of interest. But I've got to just make the right decision for me and my family. I think going to continue to pray about it. Continue to keep God first. He'll land me right where I need to be...Ever since we started negotiating during training camp, I prayed that we could figure something out. It just didn't happen, but the Saints gave me an opportunity.

"They drafted me and gave me a chance to show my talents week in and week out. So, if I end up going somewhere else it's going to hurt..."I love this city. It feels good whenever I go around the community and see kids doing my thumbs down celebration ... So to leave, if that's what it comes down to, it would be tough."

Hopefully, the Saints can find a way to bring him back. But there will be competition if he doesn't get an extension before hitting the open market.

More NFL: Steelers Breakout Puts Rising Running Back on Saints’ Radar