Saints' Alontae Taylor Opens Up About Future In Free Agency

There's finally some positive buzz in the air around the New Orleans Saints, but fans unfortunately will have to wait until this upcoming summer to see the team build off the solid final month of the 2025 season.

New Orleans looked like arguably the best team in the division down the stretch and now has a few months to build off of that and improve this roster to hopefully make a run next year. Throughout the offseason, there will be plenty of noise about external options who could come in and help. But what about the internal pieces? One guy to watch will be cornerback Alontae Taylor. It seemed like he could be traded ahead of the deadline this season, but the Saints held onto him and then turned the season around.



Taylor will be a free agent after the season and spoke about the offseason on Monday, in a clip shared by NewOrleans.Football.

"I don't know man, this is my first radio," Taylor said. "Never been a free agent but I definitely asked a lot of questions. I've talked to (Demario Davis). I've talked to (Tyrann Mathieu). I've talked to some guys who have been through it. They gave me a lot of insight on it. Take it one day at a time, like I said. My agent is a dope agent so he's going to keep me intact. I'm just ready to be a dad to my daughter, man. That's all I'm thinking about right now. Super excited about that journey.

Who will be back?

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"It's going to be a process. There's going to be a lot of buzz, a lot of interest. But I've got to just make the right decision for me and my family. I think going to continue to pray about it. Continue to keep God first. He'll land me right where I need to be...Ever since we started negotiating during training camp, I prayed that we could figure something out. It just didn't happen, but the Saints gave me an opportunity. They drafted me and gave me a chance to show my talents week in and week out. So, if I end up going somewhere else it's going to hurt..."I love this city. It feels good whenever I go around the community and see kids doing my thumbs down celebration ... So to leave, if that's what it comes down to, it would be tough."

Taylor has developed into a legit star in New Orleans and the Saints had one of the best overall defenses in football during the final month of the season. Taylor was a big reason why. Argubaly, he should brought back into the fold this offseason like the team did with Chase Young and Juwan Johnson last offseason.

