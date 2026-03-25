Grading Saints' Surprise Zach Wilson Deal

The New Orleans Saints are bringing in a bit more competition for the quarterback room ahead of the 2026 National Football League season.

It has been known for quite some time that Tyler Shough is the team's starting quarterback. But will Spencer Rattler end up being the No. 2 option in 2026? That has been the case throughout the offseason to this point, but the Saints came out of nowhere and agreed to terms on a deal with former No. 2 overall pick, Zach Wilson, on Tuesday night, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

"Saints are signing QB Zach Wilson, according to a source," Underhill wrote. Adds a veteran presence and some competition to the QB room behind Tyler Shough. Wilson, 26, was the No. 2 pick in 2021. He gives New Orleans a third quarterback with starting experience."

Grading the Saints' signing of Zach Wilson: B

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson (0) looks to throw a pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Wilson hasn't lived up to the hype of being a No. 2 pick in the draft yet. The New York Jets selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and he proceeded to go 12-21 as the starter over in New York in 33 starts. He played in 34 total games and had 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions. It's important to note that he is just 26 years old. Sure, things didn't work out in New York, but we've seen quarterbacks all over the place thrive later in their careers after taking on massive expectations as a high draft pick.

Wilson isn't coming in to be the Saints' starter. He will duke it out with Rattler for the No. 2 job. Or, the Saints could use the added flexibility and flip Rattler in a trade at this point. The deal with Wilson is completely fine. The Saints add more quarterback depth with starting experience and a bit more competition. You can't really go wrong with a move like that.

We gave it a "B" rather than an "A" simply because of the fact that as things stand right now, he won't get any action with the Saints. He's very good depth to have, but this isn't the type of deal that is going to move the needle, at least right now. If injuries pop up and Wilson steps in and shines, then this "B" can quickly turn to an "A." Overall, a good move. The Saints clearly wanted some more depth and they found it.