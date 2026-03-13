Makai Lemon-to-Saints Makes Too Much Sense

The New Orleans Saints have already filled multiple roster holes this offseason, especially in the running back room and at guard.

The Saints still have Alvin Kamara and it would be great to have him in 2026. But he's coming off an injury-filled season and New Orleans needed more depth for the room and a long-term answer. So, they signed Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency. He's someone who can form a scary duo with Kamara and then fully take over. The Saints solved the question marks at guard as well by signing veteran guard David Edwards.

The Saints can add even more talent

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Overall, it has been a good start to the offseason. There's plenty of time for more as well. The 2026 season is very far away at this point. The Saints will have opportunities in free agency add or the trade market. Plus, of course, the 2026 National Football League Draft is coming up in April and the Saints have the No. 8 overall pick. New Orleans arguably has two big holes to fill and a potential third. The Saints need a No. 2 receiver, an Alontae Taylor replacement and if Cameron Jordan ends up signing elsewhere, the Saints will then need another pass rusher. In the aftermath of the first wave of NFL free agency, ESPN's Field Yates dropped a mock draft with predictions for the first 10 picks in the first round and has USC wide receiver Makai Lemon coming to town.

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints," Yates wrote. "Makai Lemon, WR, USC. After linebacker Demario Davis reunited with the Jets, the Saints brought back their 2019 seventh-round pick Kaden Elliss. But wide receiver is a position they haven't prominently addressed yet, as they need help alongside Chris Olave. Lemon would thrive in that role. The exceptional run-after-catch wideout had a dominant 2025 season, averaging the third-most receiving yards per game in the FBS (96.3). Lemon showed off his toughness, impressive catch radius and playmaking skills in the middle of the field."

Lemon is one of the three elite receivers in the draft class, along with Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate. In Yates' mock, he has Tate going No. 4 overall to the Tennessee Titans and Tyson not in his top-10.

Lemon was very good in 2025 for USC. He racked up 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. If the Saints could add a playmaker like that to the offense, they'd be all set. Imagine an offense with Tyler Shough under center, Kamara and Etienne in the backfield, a revamped offensive line, Chris Olave, Lemon and Devaughn Vele at receiver, and Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant at tight end? High-powered, to say the least.