Saints’ Projected Offense Suddenly Looks Explosive With Travis Etienne
In this story:
The National Football League offseason is still very young, but the New Orleans Saints are trending in the right direction.
In fact, the Saints' offense already looks explosive on paper, after a good start to free agency. On Monday, the Saints reportedly agreed to terms on deals with star running back Travis Etienne Jr. and former Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards. The moves cannot be made official until the new league year begins on Wednesday, but this is the exact direction the team should be going in.
With that being said, let's take a look at how the offense could shake out right now.
The Saints are looking good
Quarterback
No. 1: Tyler Shough
No. 2: Spencer Rattler
Shough is the guy for the Saints moving forward. He looked like a budding star in the second half of the season as the Saints went 5-4 with him under center. Rattler is still with the team and would be a very good backup in 2026, unless he is traded
Running Back
No. 1A. Travis Etienne Jr.
No. 1B. Alvin Kamara
No. 3: Devin Neal
Etienne is explosive and can carry the load in the running game. Hopefully, keeping Kamara fresh will help him stay on the field. Kamara is one of the best pass-catching backs in NFL history and has had success before in a dynamic duo out of the backfield. Remember Mark Ingram? That's the idea here. Utilize both backs to their strengths, and New Orleans' offense will be very good.
Wide Receiver
No. 1: Chris Olave
No. 2: Devaughn Vele
No. 3: Mason Tipton
The Saints are great with Olave as the No. 1. Vele showed flashes after Rashid Shaheed was traded. The room could use another boost as a clear-cut No. 2. This could be done in the draft or free agency/trade.
Tight End
No. 1: Juwan Johnson
No. 2: Noah Fant
The Saints bolstered the room by reportedly agreeing to terms with Fant on Monday. Arguably, this is one of the stronger tight end rooms in the league.
Offensive Line
LT: Kelvin Banks Jr.
LG: David Edwards
C: Erik McCoy
RG: Cesar Ruiz
RT: Taliese Fuaga
This is a legit group right here that if they can stay healthy, could be among the best in the game in 2026, especially if Banks can take a sophomore leap.
