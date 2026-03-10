Saints News Network

Saints’ Projected Offense Suddenly Looks Explosive With Travis Etienne

New Orleans Saints fans should be very excited right now for the 2026 season.
Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) runs during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

The National Football League offseason is still very young, but the New Orleans Saints are trending in the right direction.

In fact, the Saints' offense already looks explosive on paper, after a good start to free agency. On Monday, the Saints reportedly agreed to terms on deals with star running back Travis Etienne Jr. and former Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards. The moves cannot be made official until the new league year begins on Wednesday, but this is the exact direction the team should be going in.

With that being said, let's take a look at how the offense could shake out right now.

The Saints are looking good

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough
Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) celebrates after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Quarterback
No. 1: Tyler Shough
No. 2: Spencer Rattler

Shough is the guy for the Saints moving forward. He looked like a budding star in the second half of the season as the Saints went 5-4 with him under center. Rattler is still with the team and would be a very good backup in 2026, unless he is traded

Running Back
No. 1A. Travis Etienne Jr.
No. 1B. Alvin Kamara
No. 3: Devin Neal

Etienne is explosive and can carry the load in the running game. Hopefully, keeping Kamara fresh will help him stay on the field. Kamara is one of the best pass-catching backs in NFL history and has had success before in a dynamic duo out of the backfield. Remember Mark Ingram? That's the idea here. Utilize both backs to their strengths, and New Orleans' offense will be very good.

Wide Receiver
No. 1: Chris Olave
No. 2: Devaughn Vele
No. 3: Mason Tipton

The Saints are great with Olave as the No. 1. Vele showed flashes after Rashid Shaheed was traded. The room could use another boost as a clear-cut No. 2. This could be done in the draft or free agency/trade.

Tight End
No. 1: Juwan Johnson
No. 2: Noah Fant

The Saints bolstered the room by reportedly agreeing to terms with Fant on Monday. Arguably, this is one of the stronger tight end rooms in the league.

Offensive Line
LT: Kelvin Banks Jr.
LG: David Edwards
C: Erik McCoy
RG: Cesar Ruiz
RT: Taliese Fuaga

This is a legit group right here that if they can stay healthy, could be among the best in the game in 2026, especially if Banks can take a sophomore leap.

