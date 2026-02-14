NFL Draft Expert Links Saints, Chiefs to No. 1 RB Prospect

The New Orleans Saints have an intriguing pick in the first round of the 2026 National Football League Draft for the second straight offseason.

Last offseason, Kelvin Banks Jr. was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It was the right pick for New Orleans, even though it was a bit of a surprise at the time. Banks thrived and now the Saints have the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, despite winning one more game in 2025 than they did in 2024.

But, who is going to be the guy for New Orleans? Arguably, the Saints need to go with an offensive playmaker. The Saints have a handful of holes to address, but adding a weapon on offense would help to take Tyler Shough to another level. NFL Draft expert Todd McShay noted that he believes that the "sweet spot" for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is either at No. 8 or No. 9 in the first round. So, either the Saints or the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Saints need more firepower

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) makes a heart sign after scoring a touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'd love to see him with the Chiefs," McShay said. "But I'm also a huge Tyler Shough fan. I was a huge proponent of him last year in the draft. And to see the way he played this year down the stretch. To think about a Jeremiyah Love with him in the backfield with Alvin Kamara at that 30-year-old age is no joke. History tells us and we're already starting to see some of that decline. So, I think that's the sweet spot for Love. ... You get down to No. 8 and No. 9 is where the most likely two spots for Jeremiyah Love."

The Saints should be all over Love. This is a guy who is the clear-cut No. 1 running back in the draft class. With Kamara deep into his career at this point and coming off an injury-filled season, landing a long-term successor should be a priority. ESPN's Matt Miller even has Love as his top overall prospect.

"Running back (1)," Miller wrote. "Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (No. 1). My top overall prospect, Love has three-down ability and quickness in space. The 6-foot, 214-pounder has runaway speed that led to multiple rushes of more than 90 yards in his college career. He glided to 1,372 yards last season with an average of 6.9 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns.

"With elite speed and vision, plus a build that can handle consistent carries, he's the ideal NFL running back prospect. Love is on par with recent prospects such as Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs in terms of talent and upside."

If he is on the board when the Saints are picking, the selection would be a no-brainer.

