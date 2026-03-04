NFL Mock Draft: Saints Don't Get Cute, Select Game-Changing RB

The New Orleans Saints will have a no-brainer decision to make if Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love is still on the board when it's time for the franchise to make its first selection in the 2026 National Football League Draft.

Love is a superstar-level talent. He had 1,372 rushing yards in 12 games in 2025 to go along with 18 touchdowns. In 2024, he had 1,125 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in 16 games played. He is the real deal and the very best running back prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class. Some question the idea of selecting a running back this high. The Saints have the No. 8 pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. That's typically the case, but when you have a no-brainer prospect, like Love, it throws the idea of positional value out the window.

It's not a guarantee that Love will be on the board at No. 8. There has been chatter about a few of the teams ahead of the Saints, including the New York Giants at No. 5. If Love gets through, though, he's a no-brainer. ESPN's Jordan Reid predicted that this will end up being the case.

The Saints should be all over Jeremiyah Love

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints," Reid wrote. "Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame. The Saints hit at quarterback with Tyler Shough last year, so let's get him a backfield mate to grow alongside. I believe that Love is the best player in this draft and could succeed Alvin Kamara, who will be 31 next season and in the last year of his contract. The Saints had the lowest percentage of 10-plus-yard runs last season (7.8 percent). Meanwhile, Love had 39 runs of 10 yards or more in 2025, fourth best in the FBS. He also had two 90-plus-yard touchdown runs. Adding him would not only give coach Kellen Moore an explosive runner but a capable pass catcher, too."

The Saints hit on the Shough pick last year. The offensive line is full of high draft picks. New Orleans has good pass-catchers in Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele and Juwan Johnson.

The team needs another receiver, but they can find one elsewhere. Alvin Kamara isn't going to play forever. Pairing him with a potential long-term heir to the position should be a priority this offseason and Love would be the best option.