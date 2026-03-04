In 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs famously leapt over the New Orleans Saints to snatch Patrick Mahomes, a move that significantly changed the course of NFL history. Now, nearly a decade later, the Saints find themselves in a position to return the favor.

Holding the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, just one spot ahead of Kansas City, New Orleans is perfectly positioned to repay the favor. The target? Notre Dame’s explosive running back, Jeremiyah Love.

The Saints have been heavily linked to Love throughout the draft cycle, and if he remains on the board when they are on the clock, he is widely expected to be their selection. However, they aren't the only ones enamored with the Fighting Irish standout.

The Saints could play spoiler to the Chiefs

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (RB11) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on his daily podcast, Love’s floor appears to be the No. 9 spot held by the Chiefs. The buzz around Love is so high that some scouts believe he could be off the board as early as pick No. 3. If the Saints want their guy, they can't afford to pass on him at No. 8.

Schefter also noted that he believes Love would be an ideal fit for New Orleans with Tyler Shough leading the offense.

"Couldn't you see the New Orleans Saints going ahead and taking Jeremiyah Love to match with Tyler Shough -- to give Shough a weapon and to go one pick before the Chiefs do?" Schefter posed? "And it was the Chiefs that drafted Patrick Mahomes ahead of the New Orleans Saints, denying them the possibility of taking Mahomes. Maybe this year the Saints return the favor and take Jeremiah Love before the Chiefs can.”

As Schefter noted, pick No. 8 is a popular spot for star running backs to be selected in the draft. Bijan Robinson was drafted eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons. Christian McCaffrey was also selected in the same slot by the Carolina Panthers in 2017.

Love, who will turn 21 in late May, is widely considered to be a top-two talent in this draft, flip-flopping with Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. However, running back and safety are generally considered to have much less positional value than others, such as quarterback and pass rusher, which is why Love could fall as low as Nos. 8 and 9 to the Saints or Chiefs.

Simply put, if the Saints’ front office is presented with the chance to secure the running back position for the future by selecting Love at No. 8, they will seriously consider adding the former Notre Dame superstar.