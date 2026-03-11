NFL Free Agency: Saints Reportedly Reunite With Veteran Linebacker

The New Orleans Saints made a flurry of reported signings during the first two days of the NFL's legal negotiating window.

New Orleans focused heavily on the offensive side of the ball on the first day, reaching agreements with running back Travis Etienne Jr., offensive guard David Edwards, and tight end Noah Fant. Although the deals are not yet signed, they are scheduled to become official Wednesday at 4 PM ET, when the new league year begins.

It's time to add a defensive name to that list: linebacker Kaden Ellis, who has reportedly agreed to terms on a lucrative contract that would land him back where his career began, as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Saints are bringing back Kaden Elliss on a three-year deal

Jan 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) reacts after sacking Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (not pictured) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"The Saints are adding a lynchpin on defense, signing former LB Kaden Elliss, sources say," Rapoport wrote. "He gets a 3-year, $33M deal with $23M guaranteed in a deal done by agents Malki Kawa and Ethan Lock of (First Round Management). Max value is nearly $39M."

Elliss, 30, was drafted by the Saints in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played his first four seasons in New Orleans before signing a three-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. He recorded three straight 100-tackle seasons and played in more than 3,000 snaps during his time with Atlanta.

Signing the veteran linebacker makes sense for the Saints, who are reportedly set to lose linebacker Demario Davis via free agency to the New York Jets. Elliss' return would fill the void as a guy who can stop the run and make consistent tackles in the middle of the defense.

Elliss played a big role in the Saints' defense in his final year, 2022, when he totaled 74 tackles and four forced fumbles. Before that, he was pivotal to the special teams operations. So, 2026 will be just the second season in which he's tasked with playing a large role in the Saints' defense.

It's important to note — in light of the reported Maxx Crosby-to-the-Ravens trade that has since fallen through — that every deal is a verbal agreement until free agents can put pen to paper. While it seems likely that the Saints will land Elliss, wilder things have happened, and you can't rule anything out. In the meantime, the reported signing is good news for Saints fans who want New Orleans to compete for the NFC South in 2026.