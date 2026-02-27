Saints Met With 1,372-Yard RB Most In Line With New Orleans' Needs

The New Orleans Saints have been among the teams linked the most to Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love as the offseason has picked up steam.

The 2026 National Football League Draft won't be here until April, but the Saints have the No. 8 pick and a clear need in the running back room from a long-term perspective. Love could be that guy. He's the top-ranked running back in this year's draft class. There are teams ahead of New Orleans that could use a running back more, though, like the Arizona Cardinals or the Cleveland Browns, perhaps.

If Love makes it to No. 8, he'd be a no-brainer of a pick. But the same can be said about a few teams ahead. We'll see what happens. But Love said himself that he unsurprisingly spoke to the Saints at the combine and he thinks they could absolutely find a way to use him well.

"I spoke with all of the New Orleans staff that was there," Love said. "I mean, I feel like I fit in anywhere. I feel like the NFL, the coaches in the NFL have a plan for every player that they potentially want to draft. So, I mean, I feel like I would be blessed to go to the Saints. I mean, they'll find a way to use me like they did Alvin Kamara. Just looking forward to going anywhere. Blessed to go anywhere."

I asked Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love has he spoken to Kellen Moore and the #Saints #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/gAkFXiy8rL — Timothy J Jones (@tjayjones8) February 27, 2026

Love is dynamic. The All-American racked up 1,372 rushing yards in 2025 in 12 games played to go along with 27 catches, 280 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns (18 rushing scores, 3 receiving touchdowns).

If the Saints enter the 2026 season with Tyler Shough under center, Kamara and Love in the backfield, Chris Olave, Devaughn Vele and an addition at receiver, plus Juwan Johnson at tight end, they will arguably have the best offense on paper in the NFC South.

He's not wrong. Kellen Moore and the Saints could absolutely find a way to maximize his skills. If he's on the board at No. 8, he should be the pick.