Why Chris Olave Could Be In Line For Massive Saints Payday

It certainly seems like the New Orleans Saints have a bona fide No. 1 receiver at their disposal in Chris Olave.

He struggled with concussions in 2024 and bounced back in a significant way with the best season of his career so far in 2025. Olave has set new career highs with 100 catches, 1,163 receiving yards, and nine touchdown receptions. Earlier in the season, the idea of a long-term extension was brought up, but nothing has gotten done, as of writing.

The 25-year-old has shown this season that he's worth building around in the receiver room along with Tyler Shough at quarterback. Olave had his fifth-year rookie option picked up for the 2026 season with a cap hit just over $15 million but will be a free agent afterward, unless the Saints can get an extension done. But what could a deal look like?

The Saints will have to open the checkbook

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kemon Hall (40) reacts as New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) brings in a touchdown during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Well, fans may have to look over at the New York Jets to see a comparable contract. The Saints selected Olave with the No. 11 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Jets selected receiver Garrett Wilson with the No. 10 pick, and he already has cashed in. Wilson got an extension before the 2025 season worth $130 million over four years. Wilson already was signed for the 2025 season and had his fifth-year rookie option picked up for the 2026 campaign. So, he essentially was under contract for six seasons before the 2025 season began. Now, he has five years left under contract.

When/if negotiations pick up this offseason, it's hard not to look at the Wilson deal as fair value. Olave and Wilson have been very similar players throughout their careers so far. Let's dive in.

Chris Olave



Games: 55

Targets: 457

Receptions: 291

Receiving Yards: 3,728 yards

Touchdowns: 19

Garrett Wilson



Games: 58

Targets: 528

Receptions: 315

Receiving Yards: 3,644 yards

Touchdowns: 18

Olave is leading the duo in yards and touchdowns and is a tad behind in receptions and targets in three fewer games played. They're both 25 years old and have been extremely productive in the NFL after being selected one pick apart. If the Saints want to get an extension done, Wilson set the standard.

