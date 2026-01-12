One Dream Trade Target For Tyler Shough, Saints Offense

If the New Orleans Saints can add a weapon or two and Tyler Shough can take a step forward in his second season in the National Football League, this team could make some noise in 2026.

The NFC South continues to get even more vulnerable and the Saints arguably have the brightest future of any team in the division right now. The division is up for grabs. Look at how the last few seasons went. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the division in 2022 with an 8-9 record, in 2023 with a 9-8 record, and in 2024 with a 10-7 record. In 2025, the Carolina Panthers won it with an 8-9 record. That's reachable for the Saints next season with the roster as is and Shough under center.

If the team can add a a few pieces, including another receiver, that would jumpstart the offense. The Saints have the No. 8 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That could be a way to add a playmaker, like Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State or Carnell Tate of Ohio State. If the Saints don't want to use their first-round pick on a receiver, there will be other options. The free agent market will be a bit bare, but there are guys like Deebo Samuel and George Pickens who are pending free agents. If that's not the Saints' speed, the trade market is always an option.

The Saints need another WR

But who could be a fit? One guy who would be a dream target for the franchise and could really boost Shough's stock is San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk. He signed a four-year, $120 million deal that has a potential out after the 2026 season. Aiyuk didn't play in 2025 and there was plenty of drama over in San Francisco.

Last year, he only played in seven games and had 25 catches for 374 yards. His last healthy season was in 2023 and he had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

Throughout the season, there's been a lot of noise about Aiyuk's future. It appears as though a breakup is coming for the receiver and the 49ers. The Athletic's Matt Barrows noted that he doubts a team will trade for Aiyuk with the expectation that the 49ers will move on anyway.

"I doubt any team will trade for him, knowing that he and the 49ers are likely to part ways anyway," Barrows wrote. "I’d circle the two teams he was interested in last year — the Commanders and Steelers — as the top two landing spots. Neither has solved its receiver issues."

While this is the case, the Saints should absolutely try to see if they could get a trade done. If the 49ers cut ties with Aiyuk and he enters the open market, he could go anywhere. If the 49ers are going to move on anyway, why not throw a late-round pick at them and see if the Saints could land Aiyuk before going to free agency? The Saints have upside right now, but need more. If they could pair someone like Aiyuk with Chris Olave and Shough, that would be a dangerous trio.

