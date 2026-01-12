Saints Free Agents: Key Players Who May Not Return In 2026

There's a lot of positivity around the New Orleans Saints right now. What a difference a year makes, huh?

This was not the case last offseason, even before Derek Carr retired. The Saints were in salary cap purgatory, coming off a last-place finish in the NFC South, and didn't have a clear pathway to getting back into contention. That has changed. The Saints' 2025 NFL Draft class features hit after hit. Kelvin Banks Jr. looked like a long-term solution at offensive tackle. Tyler Shough may just be a legit star in the making. Jonas Sanker had a bigger opportunity than expected and thrived. Others, including Danny Stutsman, Quincy Riley, and Devin Neal, all showed promise as well.

With the quarterback in place, there now is a clear path to New Orleans taking back the division. But there will be difficult decisions to make this offseason in free agency. The Saints surely should bring guys to town, but there are internal options to worry about. Here's a look at the Saints' pending free agents, per Spotrac.

The Saints have a lot of decisions to make

Saints Pending Free Agents (18)



Taysom Hill

Demario Davis

Cameron Jordan

Foster Moreau

Julian Blackmon

Dillon Radunz

Alontae Taylor

Luke Fortner

Jonathan Bullard

Will Clapp

Ugo Amadi

Michael Davis

Chris Rumph II

John Ridgeway

Rezjohn Wright (ERFA)

Isaiah Stalbird (ERFA)

Zaire Mitchell-Paden (ERFA)

Kai Kroeger (ERFA)

For the Saints, the biggest free agents to watch out for are Hill, Davis, and Jordan. The future of these three actually was called the team's top offseason priority by ESPN insider Dan Graziano.

"What is their top offseason priority? Make decisions about veterans," Graziano wrote. "Linebacker Demario Davis will be 37 in January, and defensive end Cameron Jordan will turn 37 next summer. Both have voiding contracts this year, but they have continued to play at a high level despite their age. The Saints will need to decide whether to bring them back, as well as 35-year-old Taysom Hill. If not, they could get younger at those positions."

Outside of the trio, the guy to watch will be Taylor. He spoke about free agency after the season ended.

"It's going to be a process. There's going to be a lot of buzz, a lot of interest. But I've got to just make the right decision for me and my family. I think going to continue to pray about it. Continue to keep God first. He'll land me right where I need to be...Ever since we started negotiating during training camp, I prayed that we could figure something out. It just didn't happen, but the Saints gave me an opportunity. They drafted me and gave me a chance to show my talents week in and week out. So, if I end up going somewhere else it's going to hurt...I love this city. It feels good whenever I go around the community and see kids doing my thumbs down celebration ... So to leave, if that's what it comes down to, it would be tough."

It's going to be a long offseason, but there is optimism for the franchise.

