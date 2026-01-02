One Legend Who Could Be Preparing For Final Saints Game

With the New Orleans Saints not in playoff contention, that means there is just one more opportunity for fans to see this team in action for months.

After Sunday's Week 18 contest against the Atlanta Falcons, fans will have to wait until September to see the Saints back in action for a regular season contest. It's going to be a long time and the Saints surely will look a bit different the next time they take the field.

Fortunately, the Saints have ended the season on a high note and with Tyler Shough leading the charge look like a team that can compete in the division next season. Hopefully, that means the team is able to sort out salary cap issues and find a way to add more talent into the mix and try to make a run. That's how good Shough has played. The vibe has shifted from looking like the worst team in the division to the team arguably in the best position heading into 2026.

The Saints should keep Cam Jordan

Sep 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates a sack against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

One thing that would help the 2026 Saints is if New Orleans can retain Cameron Jordan, who will be a free agent once the season wraps up. Jordan's contract will void once the season wraps and he already has made it known that he's open and interested in continuing to play.

"Just call (Mickey Loomis), get us right," Jordan said last week. "We can still shake some things out. I love this game so much, I think there's so much I can give to the game and when put in, I can still play at a high level. So hey, I'll just take every opportunity like it's my last opportunity, and that's what I've been doing since Day 1. You never know when it's going to be over for you. Year 1, Year 2, Year 15 now. I just love being a part of the brotherhood."

Saints fans have been used to Jordan for a long time. The team legend has played his entire 15-year career in New Orleans. This season, he has looked like one of the best overall pass rushers in the NFC, despite being 36 years old. Jordan has 9 1/2 sacks on the season so far with one more game to go.

With free agency coming, there's a chance he has just one game left in him for New Orleans. But the Saints' front office should do everything possible to keep him around for another year.

