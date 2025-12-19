Saints Add Charlie Smyth, But Lose WR To Injured Reserve

The New Orleans Saints announce some positive, and not-so-positive news on Friday.

On the bright side, Charlie Smyth, who came over to the team in 2024 as a part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program after playing goalkeeper in Gaelic football, has officially earned his place on the team's active roster. New Orleans announced on Friday that he has been signed to the 53-man roster, but on the negative side, Devaugn Vele is out for the season after being placed on the Injured Reserve.

"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed kicker Charlie Smyth from the practice squad to the active roster and placed wide receiver Devaughn Vele on Injured Reserve," the Saints announced. "Smyth (pronounced Smith), 6-4, 210, originally signed with the Saints as a free agent in 2024 through the NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP) program. A Newry, Northern Ireland native, he spent the past two seasons on the Saints' practice squad before taking over the kicking duties in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. In three contests, Smyth is four-of-five on field goal attempts with a long of 56 yards and successfully converted an onside kick...

The Saints had an active day on Friday

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints place kicker Charlie Smyth (39) reacts after kicking the game winning field goal in the fourth quarter for a 20-17 victory over the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"Smyth is the second kicker in NFL history to appear in a game after coming from Ireland through the NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP) program, joining Jude McAtamney, and the first to do so without any prior college experience. Launched in 2017, the IPP program is designed to give elite international athletes the opportunity to develop their skills and compete for a spot on an NFL roster."

Smyth has been one of the biggest feel-good stories of the season for New Orleans. This guy didn't college football or anything of that nature and now he's officially on a 53-man roster in the National football League. That's incredible. New Orleans needed a change with Blake Grupe struggling and Smyth was the guy.

Vele showed flashes on offense after Rashid Shaheed got traded, but unfortunately fans will have to wait until 2026 to see him in action again. Smyth is positive, Vele is negative.

