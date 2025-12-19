Saints Take Flyer On WR With Kellen Moore, Eagles Connection

Despite the fact that the New Orleans Saints have just three games left in the regular season, they are still looking around for talent.

That was the case on Thursday, the Saints announced a handful of moves with the biggest being placing Devin Neal on the Injured Reserve, signing Kevin Austin Jr. to the active roster, and signing veteran running back Nyheim Miller-Hines to the practice squad. One move that went under the radar was New Orleans taking a flyer on receiver Elijah Cooks on the practice squad.

"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster, signed wide receiver Elijah Cooks and running back Nyheim Miller-Hines to the practice squad, placed running back Devin Neal on Injured Reserve and terminated the practice squad contract of kicker Cade York," the Saints announced on Thursday.

The Saints added another playmaker

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Elijah Cooks (14) looks on during a combined NFL football training camp session between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

"...Cooks, 6-4, 215, was originally signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of San Jose State. In 11 games for the Jaguars from 2023-24, he recorded three receptions for 38 yards. Cooks spent the 2024 postseason on the practice squad of the Philadelphia Eagles and was also on their practice squad for the first week of the 2025 campaign. The Atascandero, Calif. native played five college seasons at Nevada (2018-21) and his final campaign at San Jose State (2022), playing in 51 games and recording 184 receptions for 2,554 yards with 28 touchdowns. In his final collegiate season, he finished with 76 receptions for 1,076 yards with ten touchdowns."

Cooks isn't a big-name player, by any means. He has 11 games of NFL experience total across the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has just three catches for 38 yards in his career.

What makes him interesting is that he has previous experience with Kellen Moore. Moore was the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Cooks spent time on their practice squad with the Eagles last season when Moore was there. Now, as the head coach of the Saints, Moore and the team brought Cooks to town to be on the Saints' practice squad.

In Cooks' final season of college football at San Jose State in 2022, he had 1,076 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. The previous connection with Moore is what makes this practice squad signing stand out. If he saw something in the receiver last season, maybe that could help New Orleans the rest of the season, especially with Devaughn Vele out.

