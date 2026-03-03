Saints Pull Recently Retired Will Clapp Into New Role

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar face in a new role.

Former Saints center Will Clapp announced his retirement from the National Football League after seven seasons on Feb. 25. He returned to New Orleans for what would've been his eighth season in 2025, but was forced to miss the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the preseason.

In the immediate aftermath of Clapp hanging up his cleats, speculation started to pop up around the idea of New Orleans bringing him back in a coaching capacity after helping out in that department while injured last season. Plus, former assistant offensive line coach Jahri Evans left the franchise this offseason to join the Pittsburgh Steelers' coaching staff. On Tuesday, the Saints announced that Clapp will be returning to the franchise as an offensive assistant.

The Saints made a good decision

Oct 4, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Orleans Saints center Will Clapp (64) at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images | Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

"New Orleans Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore announced today that Will Clapp has been hired as an offensive assistant," the Saints announced. "Clapp joins the New Orleans Saints coaching staff after retiring from an eight-year NFL career as an offensive lineman. He was originally selected by New Orleans in the seventh round (245th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State University. The New Orleans native appeared in 66 career regular season games with 22 starts at both guard positions, center and as a jumbo offensive lineman for the Saints (2018-21, 2025), Los Angeles Chargers (2022-23) and Buffalo Bills (2024). He also played in four postseason contests for the Saints, Chargers and Bills."

"In his first four seasons in New Orleans, Clapp was a valuable blocker on the Saints interior, playing in 34 contests and starting seven games at all three inside positions and as an extra lineman for teams that reached the postseason in his first three campaigns. He re-signed with the Black and Gold in 2025 and assisted the team's coaching staff along the offensive line after suffering a season-ending foot injury in training camp."

This is an easy win for the franchise. Clapp was a good member of the franchise as a player. Now, he can start his next career in a familiar place.