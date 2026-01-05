Saints' Cameron Jordan Doesn't Hold Back Ahead Of Free Agency

The New Orleans Saints didn't end the 2025 season with a win, but that doesn't mean that the ending wasn't positive.

New Orleans faced off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. Now, you never want to lose to the Falcons. That much is true. Despite a multitude of injuries, Tyler Shough and the Saints came up just short against Atlanta, 19-17. The fact that the Saints were that close with all of the injuries piling on was a positive in its own right with eyes towards the 2026 season. With the loss, the Saints finish in last place in the NFC South and therefore have a slightly lighter schedule on paper than they would have if they finished higher in the standings.

The ending wasn't great, but the future is bright. But will Saints legend Cameron Jordan be a part of that future? The pending free agent opened up on Sunday.

Will Cameron Jordan return?

"Now, again, I told you I would defer to Nikki Jordan," Jordan said. "See if she's willing to let me do what it takes to be committed to the game because it takes a lot. Four kids, they're all in sports. She holds it down. I'm not sure how. I do what I'm told when it comes to them during the season. Overly blessed and honored. Said give me through 15 and we'll see where it takes us. Defer to her. Then after that, it will be if numbers make sense. We've been trying to push the young narrative for a couple of years. (Chase Young) is a Hell of a player. 10 sacks.

"(Carl Granderson) is a Hell of a player. So, it just depends on where we go. I think my play dictates, I am who I've always been...If you're not feeling appreciated, sometimes you have to go where you're appreciated. I think at the end of the day, I have appreciated every moment that I've had in New Orleans. I foresee myself playing, I don't know how many more years physically wise. I feel like I'm primed for a longer career."

Jordan has spent his entire 15-year career as a member of the Saints. He has made it known that he would like to stay. He said as much after the Week 16 contest against the New York Jets.

"Just call (Mickey Loomis), get us right," Jordan said. "We can still shake some things out. I love this game so much, I think there's so much I can give to the game and when put in, I can still play at a high level. So hey, I'll just take every opportunity like it's my last opportunity, and that's what I've been doing since Day 1. You never know when it's going to be over for you. Year 1, Year 2, Year 15 now. I just love being a part of the brotherhood."

Now, it's a matter of getting the two sides right. The 36-year-old turned back the clock and finished the 2025 campaign with 10 1/2 sacks. That arguably should earn him a shiny, new deal with New Orleans.

