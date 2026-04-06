Saints-Cardinals Mock Trade Replaces Cameron Jordan

One of the biggest bright spots of the 2025 National Football League season was the play of defensive end Chase Young once he got healthy.

Young was dominant in Brandon Staley's defense. He played in just 12 games and yet he set a new career high with 10 sacks. Before the 2025 season, his previous career high was 7 1/2, which he accomplished in 2020 and 2023.

Young is just 26 years old, so there's a lot left in the tank. In reality, he's so young that we may not have even seen him at his best yet. If the Saints could add another elite edge rusher next to him, this defense could really take off in 2026. ESPN's Bill Barnwell floated an idea that would be a dream scenario. Barnwell shared a mock draft full of trades. For New Orleans, Barnwell floated the idea of New Orleans trading its No. 8 pick, a third-round pick and a future second-round pick in order to move up and select David Bailey out of Texas Tech at No. 3.

"No. 8. New Orleans Saints," Barnwell wrote. Saints get: 1-3. Cardinals get: 1-8, 3-73, 2027 second-round pick. Mickey Loomis' next trade down in Round 1 of a draft will be his first, which means there's only one direction to travel here. I've already mocked a smaller move up for the Saints, so how high could they realistically go if they really wanted to make a major defensive splash?

This is the type of move that would take New Orleans to another level

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Jets might be open for business at No. 2, but a more realistic landing spot might be with the Cardinals at No. 3. Loomis already signed his blitzing linebacker by reacquiring Kaden Elliss this offseason, a move that would seem to rule [Arvell Reese] off the table, but this could be a move up for [David Bailey]. Carl Granderson has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal after this season, and Bailey could step in, alongside Chase Young and interior rusher Bryan Bresee as the cornerstones of the Saints' pass rush for years to come."

This is just a hypothetical at this point, but it's the type of move that would be bold and significantly improve the long-term view of the Saints' defense. Cameron Jordan is a free agent right now. It would be great to have him back, but even if he does return, he's 36 years old. In this scenario, Bailey would be on a rookie deal for at least the next four seasons. He's coming off a season in which he racked up 14 1/2 sacks for Texas Tech. Overall, he had 29 sacks in college in 46 games played.

If this were to become an option, it's something the Saints should try to look into.