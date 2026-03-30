Saints Strike Gold, Land Defensive Stud in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The New Orleans Saints filled a few of the big roster holes on their team during free agency, adding Kaden Elliss to replace Demario Davis, while signing Travis Etienne and David Edwards to bolster their offense. They also signed Noah Fant, among others, to improve the roster over the disaster that it was last season.

But the Saints should be far from done upgrading their team. In fact, they have a top 10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, which they should be able to use to find an impact starter for head coach Kellen Moore's team.

ESPN's Matt Miller recently put together a full seven-round mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 8 pick in the first round, Miller projected the Saints would land Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, who's projected to go as high as pick No. 2 in the upcoming draft.

David Bailey would be the dream addition at pick No. 8

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end David Bailey (31) pressures Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Noah Walters (12) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

"If you want an impact playmaker off the edge, look no further than Bailey. With 23 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks last season, Bailey was unstoppable thanks to his first-step quickness and relentless pursuit skills," Miller wrote. "That's what the Saints need, as long-time franchise staple Cameron Jordan is a free agent, leaving Chase Young and Carl Granderson atop the depth chart at edge. Bailey's burst is the best in the class and will be an ideal fit in Brandon Staley's defense. The Saints could also go wide receiver or corner here, but Bailey would represent great value at this pick."

Bailey is one of the best players in the draft class because he was one of the best players in all of college football last year. He earned All-American honors after ranking near the top of the country in almost every pass-rushing statistic.

Bailey is also a freak athlete with the ability to make plays in space, though his athleticism was overshadowed by Ohio State linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles at the NFL Draft Combine.

Either way, the Saints would be very fortunate for Bailey to fall to them. He might not fit a position of need, but he would be the clear best player available at a very valuable position. If he's on the board, they need to take their shot and draft him.