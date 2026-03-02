Saints' Chris Olave Gets Stamp of Approval From Shedeur Sanders

The New Orleans Saints are fortunate to have Chris Olave on the roster.

The 2025 Second-Team All-Pro had the best season of his career to this point as he racked up 100 catches, 1,163 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games played. It was the statement that Olave needed after playing in just eight games in 2024 as he dealt with concussion issues. Olave entered the 2025 season with some question marks, but answered the call and now should be in line for a long-term extension this offseason.

There was a time last offseason and even ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline when that wasn't necessarily the case. Olave was in trade rumors left and right, but New Orleans opted against flipping the 25-year-old. It was the right call then and New Orleans is trending upwards now. Olave is a game-changer. So much so that pretty much any team out there would surely want him.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders recently visited a middle school and was asked if the Browns will be adding Chris Olave or Marvin Harrison Jr. His reaction was subtle and unsurprising.

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) waves to fans after scoring a touchdown against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"Hey, if they come, that'd be cool," Sanders said.

Then, he directed the person asking the question right at the camera to make the case.

Now, does this mean that the Saints are going to trade Olave to Cleveland? Of course not. Jared Mueller of Dawgs By Nature reported during combine week that the Browns had Olave on their radar, but there's no reason to believe that New Orleans would consider a swap.

If the Saints wanted to trade Olave, the time to do so would've been last offseason or ahead of the trade deadline. Both times, the Saints opted to keep Olave and now they look like a team that realistically could win the NFC South in 2026.

At the end of the day, Sanders' response isn't shocking in the slightest. If you were to ask each of the 31 other starting quarterbacks in the league about Olave, they'd probably all say something similar. Fortunately, New Orleans has him, though.