Saints Getting Buzz as Landing Spot for Intriguing Packers WR

The New Orleans Saints were a disaster last year at this time, but they put together an incredibly productive offseason that led to a better year than most would have thought. They were able to land a star offensive tackle in Round 1 of the NFL draft while selecting their next franchise quarterback in Round 2. They caught a lot of hate for signing Chase Young to a huge contract, but once Young returned to the field and dominated, the hate quieted down.

Now the Saints need to have an equally productive offseason this year. They need to figure out their running back situation with Alvin Kamara getting older. They need to find upgrades along their entire defense. And they need to secure a solid wide receiver No. 2 alongside Chris Olave on offense.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently put together a list of dream free agent targets for every team in the league. For the Saints, Ballentine suggested their dream free agent target would be Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs.

Romeo Doubs would be the dream addition for the Saints

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) celebrates a first down reception against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Romeo Doubs should be looking for a place where he can play a bigger role in free agency. The Saints should be looking for a reliable No. 2 who can play alongside Chris Olave. It's a hand-in-glove fit," Ballentine wrote. "Doubs isn't the most electric receiver, but he's a dependable downfield target who wins more contested catches than his frame would tell you. He's the kind of receiver who could give Tyler Shough another dependable weapon in an offense that needs them."

Signing Doubs would be the dream. He's the perfect mix of affordable and productive that would bolster the Saints offense without being too expensive to handle.

Doubs isn't a superstar, but he flashed a lot of big play ability down the stretch of the season. With Shough's big arm, he should be able to fit in perfectly with the Saints.

Pairing a talented route runner like Doubs next to Olave would be best for both of them. Both wide receivers would have the ability to play anywhere on the field, including in the slot, which would make the offense even more dangerous.

For Shough's development and the team's future, this would be the perfect move to make.