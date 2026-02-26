Saints Getting Buzz as Landing Spot for Intriguing Packers WR
In this story:
The New Orleans Saints were a disaster last year at this time, but they put together an incredibly productive offseason that led to a better year than most would have thought. They were able to land a star offensive tackle in Round 1 of the NFL draft while selecting their next franchise quarterback in Round 2. They caught a lot of hate for signing Chase Young to a huge contract, but once Young returned to the field and dominated, the hate quieted down.
Now the Saints need to have an equally productive offseason this year. They need to figure out their running back situation with Alvin Kamara getting older. They need to find upgrades along their entire defense. And they need to secure a solid wide receiver No. 2 alongside Chris Olave on offense.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently put together a list of dream free agent targets for every team in the league. For the Saints, Ballentine suggested their dream free agent target would be Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs.
Romeo Doubs would be the dream addition for the Saints
"Romeo Doubs should be looking for a place where he can play a bigger role in free agency. The Saints should be looking for a reliable No. 2 who can play alongside Chris Olave. It's a hand-in-glove fit," Ballentine wrote. "Doubs isn't the most electric receiver, but he's a dependable downfield target who wins more contested catches than his frame would tell you. He's the kind of receiver who could give Tyler Shough another dependable weapon in an offense that needs them."
Signing Doubs would be the dream. He's the perfect mix of affordable and productive that would bolster the Saints offense without being too expensive to handle.
Doubs isn't a superstar, but he flashed a lot of big play ability down the stretch of the season. With Shough's big arm, he should be able to fit in perfectly with the Saints.
Pairing a talented route runner like Doubs next to Olave would be best for both of them. Both wide receivers would have the ability to play anywhere on the field, including in the slot, which would make the offense even more dangerous.
For Shough's development and the team's future, this would be the perfect move to make.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries, reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.orgFollow zpretzel