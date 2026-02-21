Saints Draft Trends: How New Orleans Has Attacked the NFL Combine

The New Orleans Saints did pretty much everything right in the 2025 National Football League Draft.

ESPN actually ranked the Saints' 2025 NFL Draft class as the best in the National Football League. The Saints started the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft. The Saints followed up by selecting Tyler Shough with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the draft. After that, the Saints selected Vernon Broughton and Jonas Sanker in the third round, Danny Stutsman and Quincy Riley in the fourth round, Devin Neal in the sixth round and Moliki Matavao and Fadil Diggs in the seventh round.

It's going to be interesting to see how the Saints handle the draft this year. The NFL offseason is long, but fortunately we're going to start seeing some action starting on Monday. The NFL Scouting Combine begins on Monday, Feb. 23. Some of the top prospects in the game will be together showing NFL franchises what they can do. With that being said, what should the Saints fanbase be looking for?

Let's take a brief look at the Saints' last five first-round picks.

The Saints have a chance to add some talent

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

2025: Kelvin Banks Jr., Offensive Tackle

Banks looked great as a rookie for the franchise. At the time of the selection, the Saints were linked in speculation to a wide range of guys, but Banks' name didn't come up often. The Saints went with the offensive line and it did work out in 2025.

2024: Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Tackle

Another offensive tackle. The offensive line has had its ups and downs in recent years and the Saints tried to right the ship across the last two drafts. Fuaga is just 23 years old and looks like a long-term option, along with Banks.

2023: Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle

Bresee had 7 1/2 sacks in 2024, but followed up with 2 1/2 in 2025 across 15 games played. He's been solid in New Orleans and is a starter, but arguably not a game-changer.

2022: Chris Olave and Trevor Penning, Wide Receiver and Offensive Lineman

Olave is a superstar. He was an All-Pro in 2025 and should be around for a long time to come. Penning was traded after an up-and-down stint in New Orleans that saw his role shift multiple times.

2021: Payton Turner, Defensive End

Turner spent four seasons in New Orleans before the franchise let him walk in free agancy to the Dallas Cowboys. He missed the 2025 season due to injury.

Summary

Over the last five drafts, we've seen New Orleans go after big bodies, three offensive linemen and a defensive tackle. Olave is the only skill position guy the Saints took in the first round and Turner was an intriguing pass rusher, but things didn't work out. The Saints' biggest need in the first round this year is a receiver or running back. While this is the case, throughout the combine, keep an eye on the guard position or a pass rusher as well.

