Saints Building Something Special With No. 1-Ranked Rookie Class

If you're a New Orleans Saints fan, you should be very excited for the 2026 season.

Now, it's important to acknowledge that Saints missed the playoffs and went 6-11, but the 2025 season brought what New Orleans needed: hope.

Before the campaign, the vibe around the team was low. Could Kellen Moore solve the team's issue as head coach? Will the team need to fully rebuild with salary cap issues and coming off a last-place finish in the division? What's next? The Saints got to to work and started restructuring deals and got a gift as Derek Carr announced his retirement. The decision in itself will have a massive long-term impaxt on the franchise.

The Saints have a bright future

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) in action against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Carr retiring, the Saints got a golden parachute for the salary cap. Also, the Saints had a game-changing 2025 NFL Draft. So much so that ESPN actually ranked the Saints' rookie class as the very best in the league.

"The Saints' rookie class is headlined by second-round quarterback Tyler Shough, who ranked 21st with a 49.2 QBR in nine starts," ESPN's Aaron Schatz wrote. "That's not quite "the Saints are set for years" territory, but Shough has certainly earned the right to come back and try to improve as the starter. (Just remember that he's already 26 years old.) Shough's blind side was protected by first-round left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., who started all 17 games. He ranked above average in run block win rate (75.6 percent), although he was below average in pass block win rate (87.7 percent).

"Then we go to the defensive side of the ball, where the Saints improved to a surprising 13th in defensive DVOA this season. In Ben Solak's All-Rookie team, he highlighted third-round pick Jonas Sanker as a premier communicator and coverage player who made plays from sideline to sideline. Fourth-rounder Quincy Riley, the team's third cornerback, was above average in my coverage DVOA metric and started five games. Another fourth-round pick, linebacker Danny Stutsman, didn't start any games but had 53 combined tackles. Next season, the Saints will also get back third-round defensive tackle Vernon Broughton, who suffered a season-ending hip injury in Week 2."

It's rare to see a team transform over the course of one season. But New Orleans appears to be on that path. At this point last offseason, there really wasn't an easy path forward. The Saints didn't even have Moore in place yet as he couldn't be hired until after Super Bowl LIX.

New Orleans' salary cap position is better than it was a year ago, the Saints have a franchise quarterback and offensive tackle in Tyler Shough and Kelvin Banks Jr. among other high-impact rookies, and there are building block pieces with the franchise, like Chris Olave. Last offseason, a full-scale rebuild appeared necessary. Now, the Saints look like a team that can win the NFC South in 2026.

