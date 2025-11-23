Saints Get Brutal Alvin Kamara Injury Update
The New Orleans Saints got some brutal news on Sunday afternoon as they took on the Atlanta Falcons.
Alvin Kamara was a limited participant in practice throughout the week due to an ankle injury, but was able to suit up on Sunday to take on the Falcons. Unfortunately, his play was short-lived on Sunday. He took a hit, went down awkwardly, and then went to the blue medical tent early on.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Afterward, he was able to return to the Saints' sideline and was initially listed as questionable by New Orleans to return with a knee injury.
Some rough news for New Orleans
Unfortunately, he wasn't able to return, though. New Orleans ruled him out for the remainder of the matchup against Atlanta.
Kamara's usage and production haven't been at the same level this season as fans have become accustomed to seeing. But, health has been a positive for the five-time Pro Bowler this season. Kamara hasn't missed a game yet this season. The Falcons' matchup is his 11th game of the season. In comparison, Kamara played just 14 games last season, 13 games in 2023, 15 games in 2022, and 13 games in 2021.
He hasn't been at the same level this season in the Kellen Moore-led offense, but health has been the biggest bright spot for him. Now, we wait to see what comes next with the 30-year-old.
If Kamara needs to miss time, expect to see heavy usage of rookie running back Devin Neal and Audric Estimé in the near future.
New Orleans entered its showdown against the Falcons coming off a Week 11 bye week and riding significant momentum after taking down the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. With Kamara now out for the game against the Falcons, that dampens the mood a tad.
Kamara entered the contest with 460 rushing yards on the season on 128 carries to go along with one rushing touchdown. He also had 31 catches for 182 yards. Before going down, he had three carries for 11 yards against Atlanta to go along with two catches for three four.
More NFL: Brandin Cooks Saga Explained, Next Steps After Odd Saints Exit