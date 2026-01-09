Saints GM Addresses Taysom Hill's Future In New Orleans

It's going to be an exciting offseason for the New Orleans Saints, but who will return?

The optimism around the franchise is palpable. New Orleans won five of Tyler Shough's nine starts with the franchise down the stretch. They went on a four-game winning streak down the stretch before it was snapped by the Atlanta Falcons in Week 18. Of the four losses, two were by one score.

The Saints are going to be a team that gives other teams in the NFC South a run for their money in 2026. The Saints should absolutely be looking to add this offseason, but the team will have to make internal decisions first with longtime fan-favorites Taysom Hill, Cameron Jordan, and Demario Davis all heading to free agency.

The Saints should retain Taysom Hill

Jan 4, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Earlier in the week, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was specifically asked about Hill and opened up about the decision-making process.

"We’ll talk through all that," Loomis said. "…I think for all these players, the goal is I’m just appreciative of their work, that’s the most important thing and the offseason is the offseason for a reason, let the emotions get away from all these seasons and all that sort of stuff, and then take some time and you know, we’ll have plenty of discussions, you know, with everyone.”

Towards the end of the season, Hill made it clear that he doesn't want to play anywhere else.

"I have so much love for the city of New Orleans and this fan base and the way that they've embraced me and my family. It's been really special," Hill said. "So I wouldn't want to play somewhere else, but there's a lot of circumstances that are out of your control too, right? And I understand the nature of this business and I'm not thinking that way right now, but we'll tackle that when we get there."

Hill didn't have a massive year from a statistical point of view, but if he wants to play and the price is right, there isn't another player out there that does what he does. Plus, he'll be another year removed from his season-ending ACL injury that ended his 2024 campaign.

Arguably, the Saints should run it back with Hill. Jordan and Davis should be back too, for that matter. The Saints are loaded with young guys and very well could make some noise next season. Jordan and Davis both had big years and Hill is still Hill. Give them another run.

